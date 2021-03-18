This Minecraft seed is perfect for the new mountain biomes coming to Bedrock

Brand new mountains are coming to Minecraft Bedrock Edition in the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, but players can explore them now by using this seed on the Bedrock Beta.

This new biome type should serve as a breath of fresh air for Minecraft explorers, allowing them to discover and reach entirely new heights.

Fortunately, players who just can't stand waiting a minute longer to explore these new mountains do not have to wait until the official release of the 1.17. Minecraft update. They can hop into the Bedrock Beta and use this seed to check out a picturesque village that is right next to a gorgeous mountain range.

This article showcases a fantastic Minecraft seed that players can use to explore one of the new mountain biomes available right now on the Bedrock Beta.

How can Minecraft players explore the new mountain biomes coming to Bedrock right now?

This seed for the Minecraft Bedrock Beta spawns players in the immediate vicinity of a mountain and nearby village. As soon as players spawn into the game on this seed, they will be able to see the sheer size and scale of the new mountains.

These mountains are covered in snow and can be a bit tricky to climb if players do not plan their summit properly. When climbing up these mountains, players should keep their eyes peeled because they might be able to spot some exposed emerald ore.

Once players are done exploring the mountain range, there are plenty of other villages, structures and odd generations that are worth checking out. There is even a bit of levitating land that has some hay bales on top of it near one of the other villages.

Advertisement

Seed: -773197024

Cords of Spawn: 43, 86, 2

The new mountains coming to Minecraft Bedrock in 1.17 are substantially different from the elevated terrain currently found in extreme hill biomes in-game. Players who are interested in a more in-depth comparison between the two can find that here.

Minecraft players who need any assistance with downloading or opting into the Bedrock Beta should refer to this article.

There is so much great content coming to Minecraft in the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update and luckily, the wait is becoming shorter and shorter by the day!