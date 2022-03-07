TommyInnit’s new '100 Minecraft YouTubers VS Natural Disasters!' video has fans in nostalgia

Popular Minecraft content creator Thomas "TommyInnit" had kept his fans on edge since the announcement of his newest video, which was released today.

Described by Tommy as his coolest Minecraft video yet, the video, titled '100 Minecraft YouTubers VS Natural Disasters!' includes 100 of the best Minecraft YouTubers and has them evading various natural disasters within a Hardcore Survival world.

This article will talk about one of Tommy’s most chaotic videos to date.

TommyInnit’s latest Minecraft video has fans reeling

tommy @tommyaltinnit youtubers DM me! everyone @ who you want to see in the video, I need loads of people! youtubers DM me! everyone @ who you want to see in the video, I need loads of people! https://t.co/WUiHVNoL0d

The video started off, as they always do, with an explosive introduction by Tommy. The 17-year-old YouTuber wasted no time in explaining that it took him two months to make the video, which makes sense for the YouTuber population of this size for one video.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit This is out in like 20 minutes! @tommyaltinnit This is out in like 20 minutes!

The event was presided over by popular Minecraft streamer Johnathan “Jschlatt”, who previously served as the self-proclaimed emperor of the nation of Manberg. With Jschlatt playing God, the entire Minecraft world was shrouded in a veil of terror right from the beginning.

As Tommy spawned, he was greeted by a hovering Schalatt, staring at him menacingly. Schaltt gave Tommy an Enchanted Golden Apple, and all seemed well.

Every steamer on the server was free to do whatever they wanted. Naturally, a large amount of ruthless killing ensued. The violence started with Jschlatt exploding in a burst of profanity, which was directed towards Tommy. He then started summoning lighting down to the plains biome that housed a ton of players, including Ph1LzA, Wilbur Soot, and Technoblade.

Streamer Forge Labs was one of the first to die as an encounter with an iron golem went south real fast. Wilbur Soot was next to jump on the killing spree as he took down YouTuber Squid kid with a Potion of Poison. Tommy stumbled into a village and chaos soon ensued as disasters began to start occurring. He said:

“First signs of civilization! Guys, civilization! I see civilization!”

The first disaster to show up was a sinkhole that popped up close to the village Tommy was in. The players took up defensive positions as the ground beneath them started to crumble and fall away. Tommy had some choice words to say about the situation:

“Look, look at this sinkhole man!”

After evading the sinkhole with a couple of friends from SMPEarth, Tommy, along with Ph1LzA, Technoblade, LazarBeam, and other YouTubers, ran into a tornado that sucked Ph1LzA and Tommy into its eye and threw Tommy into an ocean biome, with Tommt saying:

“We’re getting sucked, but its no worry!”

Soon after, a meteor shower sprang up out of nowhere, which resulted in large blobs of fire and lava all around the map. Tommy and fellow YouTuber SwaggerSouls escaped from the hoard of meteors, and Tommy ended up alone near the server’s host himself, Jschlatt.

From there, the theme of the video was pure chaos. Jschlatt gave some players special privileges, which allowed them to kill whoever they wanted. Soon after, Tommy was given a killswitch, which he then gave to Technoblade. The latter pressed the button which caused a meteor to crash into the world and kill everyone.

Reactions to Tommy's most ambitious video

Since the video was released a while after TommInnit's previous one, the reception has been massive. Many fans took to Twitter and expressed themselves:

mikki🕸 @ojiromeow tommy uploaded the new 100 youtubers video let’s go tommy uploaded the new 100 youtubers video let’s go

Cookie @aCookieGod @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit This was so fun.. so glad I was apart of this amazing video @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit This was so fun.. so glad I was apart of this amazing video

rain TOM & JAY DAY @tommytopia @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit i just watched it and it’s an amazing video !! it’s so cool that you managed to get so many people together for this and also the merch is amazing you can tell how hard you’ve worked on it :D proud of u king @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit i just watched it and it’s an amazing video !! it’s so cool that you managed to get so many people together for this and also the merch is amazing you can tell how hard you’ve worked on it :D proud of u king

maddie 💜 @maddieebbrownn i love tommy and his videos, but i was expecting more from this latest video. like you had 100 youtubers and we saw basically none of them. how do you make a video like that with so many people only 16 minutes? it’s not a huge deal but i was just a little disappointed… i love tommy and his videos, but i was expecting more from this latest video. like you had 100 youtubers and we saw basically none of them. how do you make a video like that with so many people only 16 minutes? it’s not a huge deal but i was just a little disappointed…

The “Natural Disasters” mod was utilized in the video, which is a mod that was used for another one of Tommy’s videos back in January 2021. The mod generates a ton of natural disasters within the game, ranging from tornadoes to volcanoes and sinkholes.

