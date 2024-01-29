Top 10 overpowered mods for Minecraft

Minecraft lets players engage in a host of fantastical things. This ranges from digging into dark caves to swimming underwater to explore ancient temples. While there is no doubt that Steve from Minecraft is extremely strong, having some superpower would definitely make the game even more fun. Potions and enchantments do give powers to some extent, but this article will discuss some mods that will take him to the level of superheroes.

The abilities range from super speed to the power to make thunder strike wherever the player wants, these mods will turn Steve into super Steve and make playing Minecraft with friends even more fun.

An important thing worth noting is that most of the mods require a mod loader to work. Players must install Fabric or Curseforge to get these mods running.

Overpowered mods for Minecraft

Ultimate Superpowers

Ultimate Superpower mod (image via Curseforge)

Starting the list with the mod called ‘Ultimate Superpower,’ and it does exactly what it says; this mod gives players all the superpowers they can have. From super speed like the Flash to the ability to heal anybody and mine blocks instantly, this mod certainly is overpowered.

Super Power mod

Super Power Mod (image via Curseforge)

Super Power mod is different from the other mods in this list because it gives players the power of famous superheroes from comics and movies. From the famous Batarang and Mjolnir to the advanced Iron Man gauntlet and the Lightsabers from the Star Wars series, there’s something for everyone in this modpack.

One Punch Man mod

One Punch Man Mod (image via Planet Minecraft)

For all the anime fans, the One Punch Man mod is exactly what the name says. It turns players into Saitama from the eponymous anime series. Nothing can be more overpowered than the hero who can defeat mobs with just one punch. This mod is a must-try for people who want to become the "caped baldy."

Modular Powersuit

Modular Power Mod (Image via Curseforge)

Modular Powersuit is a mod that brings out the Tony Stark in players. It gives them the ability to make their own modular suit loaded with tech. Jetpacks, flying suits, exoskeletons, there’s everything a tech nerd might want to have in the game.

Elemental Powers

Elemental Power Mod (Image via Curseforge)

Elemental Powers is a mod pack that lets players have the power of the elements. We are not talking about super-speed or extreme strength, but the ability to manipulate the elements: fire, water, slime, void, electricity, and more.

Personal Powers

Personal Power mod (Image via Curseforge)

The Personal Powers is a mod for players who do not want over-the-top superpowers but still something powerful and simple. The mod allows players to see in the dark, breathe underwater, summon fireballs, etc. This makes it a great mod pack to add some great powers and have fun in the game.

Powershot

Powershot mod (Image via Curseforge)

Even with all the enchantments, the bow cannot shoot and break blocks. But with this mod, players can finally break specific blocks. For example, shooting arrows on glass will break them, as they should.

Not just that, but Powershot also applies to other projectile weapons such as the trident. Finally, players can unleash the true power of the ancient ocean weapon with this mod.

Herobrine Power

Herobrine Mod (Image via Curseforge)

The legendary Herobrine can be made real using the Herobrine power mod. For players who want to become Zeus in Minecraft, this mod will give them all the abilities needed. It lets the player control the power of lighting and anyone who dares to defy the Herorbrine.

Powers of the Wild

Powers of the Wild mod (Image via Curseforge)

Recently, a modder showed a mod that turns Minecraft into something similar to a Legend of Zelda game. To complete the package, the mod called Powers of the Wild will give the different strengths and abilities from the Legend of Zelda game series.

Greek Demigod Powers

Getting Poseidon's powers in Greek Demigod mod (Image via Curseforge)

Greek Demigod Powers modpack introduces all the powers from the famous Greek Gods such as Zeus, Poseidon, Hades, etc. Control fire, thunder, or the vast oceans with the power of the Gods. Apart from these fantastic powers, the mod also adds a few new blocks and items to the game.

