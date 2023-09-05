Minecraft possesses a very large array of different mobs that can be encountered while adventuring in the Overworld, Nether, and End. However, every mob is unique when it comes to its measurements, behavior, and item drops, among other things. Some mobs are quite tall, cutting something of an imposing image over players as they make their way through the game world.

When it comes to pure mob height in Minecraft, there are more than a few creatures that immediately come to mind. There are the in-game bosses, of course, but some mob heights might be a bit surprising for those who haven't done a ton of digging on the subject.

Since that's the case, it may not be a bad time to take a look at the ten tallest mobs in Minecraft as of version 1.20.1.

The tallest Minecraft mobs as of the Trails & Tales update

10) Slimes/Magma Cubes

Slimes and magma cubes adhere to similar height rules in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Although slimes and magma cubes have different habitats and properties in Minecraft, they follow the same size conventions. Furthermore, slimes/magma cubes can vary in size when they are generated, but there is a definitive cap to how tall these mobs can be.

To be more specific, slimes and magma cubes can reach a maximum size of 2.04 blocks in height. This makes them quite tall as far as mobs go, albeit not as large as some of the other entries on this list.

9) Ravagers

Ravagers are quite large in Minecraft and are also fairly tall as well (Image via Mojang)

Ravagers are tamed beasts that accompany pillagers in their raids on Minecraft's many villages. They've got quite a bit of health, can deal a solid amount of damage, and can even be ridden by pillagers into battle. However, some fans are likely also aware that ravagers are quite tall among mobs.

Overall, ravagers stand at a height of 2.2 blocks. It may not seem like much, but once you see a ravager up close, you'll realize just how large these creatures are compared to many mobs.

8) Camels

Llamas are a new introduction in Minecraft's Trails & Tales update (Image via Ybou_/Reddit)

Arriving in Minecraft's 1.20 Trails & Tales update, one of the best upsides of camel mobs is their height. These creatures are just tall enough for you to ride them and be out of range of melee attacks from most standard hostile mobs. There are certainly exceptions, but these creatures are great for avoiding damage and crossing sizable hurdles with ease.

At the end of the day, camels can pull off many of the feats they're capable of due to a height of 2.375 blocks.

7) Wither skeletons

Wither skeletons have some height advantages over their standard counterparts (Image via Mojang)

Many of Minecraft's mobs tend to be a bit on the taller side in the Nether, and this can be said for ghasts as well as wither skeletons. The latter mobs aren't only more dangerous than traditional skeletons, but they're also taller, with an overall height of 2.4 blocks in Java Edition and 2.412 blocks in Bedrock Edition.

It's unclear as to why there's a height discrepancy between the two game editions, but the fact remains that wither skeletons have a clear height advantage over their more conventional counterparts in the Overworld.

6) Iron golems

Iron golems are lumbering creatures, but they're peaceful for the most part (Image via Targetedfox/Reddit)

Seen shambling about through various Minecraft villages, iron golems are these structures' protectors and will lay their lives on the line to keep villagers safe. Fortunately, you can always make more with just a few blocks of iron and a pumpkin, carved pumpkin, or jack o' lantern.

In addition to having some stopping power packed in their melee attacks, iron golems have a maximum height of 2.7 blocks in Java Edition and 2.9 blocks in Bedrock Edition.

5) Warden

The Warden's height in Minecraft is instantly recognizable even at a distance (Image via Mojang)

Inhabiting the deep dark biome and its ancient cities, the Warden only comes out when players disturb its natural habitat. This incredibly powerful mob can deal heavy damage both in melee distance and at range, thanks to a combination of strong striking power and a sonic boom attack.

To make matters worse, the Warden is also a very tall mob that can loom over its prey, standing at a sizable 2.9 blocks in height.

4) Endermen

Endermen height is one of the first things Minecraft players notice about this mob (Image via Mojang)

Seen teleporting about Minecraft's various dimensions, endermen are locals of the End but often jaunt about on excursions, picking up and carrying blocks when they feel like it. It's no secret to any player who sees an enderman in the wild that these mobs are remarkably tall.

Interestingly enough, while standard endermen have a height of 2.9 blocks, they actually get taller when enraged. Once an enderman is angry, its maximum height grows to 3.25 blocks.

3) The Wither

As a boss in Minecraft, it's only fitting for the Wither to be large and in charge (Image via Mojang)

Created by placing three wither skulls on a T-shaped structure made of soul sand or soul soil, the Wither is a deadly enemy with many different attacks and a large healthpool. It's an optional boss that isn't required to complete the Survival Mode story, but it's the lone source of Wither Roses and Nether Stars without using commands.

Since it's capable of flying, you may not be all that aware that the Wither is quite tall. Specifically, this deadly boss clocks in at 3.5 blocks tall in Java Edition and three blocks tall in Bedrock Edition.

2) Ghasts

Ghasts' height are only matched by their destructive potential (Image via Mojang)

Floating around the Nether with infant-like voices, ghasts cut a pretty creepy and sad image as they make their way through the fiery dimension. Be that as it may, one of the biggest reasons you can spot a ghast from even long distances is due to their overall height. Overall, Ghasts are exactly four blocks tall regardless of the game edition.

All in all, it may not be a bad thing that ghasts are as tall as they are since it gives you some advanced warning of impending danger before the ghast starts hurling fireballs at you.

1) The Ender Dragon

Minecraft's final boss remains the tallest of all in-game mobs (Image via Mojang)

The Ender Dragon is the final obstacle players must overcome before completing Survival Mode's story, and she has the size befitting of her status. In addition to being 16 blocks long and 14 blocks wide, the Ender Dragon is also eight blocks tall, making her an incredibly imposing figure among the game's mobs.

Fortunately, size isn't everything, and you can still defeat the Ender Dragon handily with the right strategy in place.