Top 3 best Minecraft Tycoon servers

One particularly popular type of Minecraft server is that of tycoon servers. In these servers, players must start some form of business to generate as much money as possible. Over time, players will find new ways to make even more money, and the cycle continues indefinitely.

For anyone looking to play on a Minecraft Tycoon server, this list will detail three of the best that are available to play right now.

3 best Minecraft servers for Tycoon

1) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.com

Players can earn money working the mines in Purple Prison (Image via Mojang)

Purple Prison is a brilliant Minecraft server with many game modes, including prisons, Minecraft parkour, and of course, tycoon. It has all the elements to be expected from tycoon servers plus so much more. Even for newcomers, it's easy to earn money on Purple Prison, progress, and find new ways to make even more money.

In terms of the feature set, Purple Prison is second to none. One of its most impressive features is the in-game economy that allows players to trade items with each other. There are also many jobs for players to choose from, from mining coal or iron ore to cutting down trees and farming crops.

2) Slam PvP

IP Address: play.slampvp.com

Farming is the primary way to earn money on the SlamPvP Tycoon servers (Image via Mojang)

SlamPvP is a great Minecraft network with a variety of game modes to enjoy, including two completely unique tycoon-themed modes. These tycoon game modes are titled "FarmTycoon" and "FactoryTycoon" and include a huge variety of unique things for players to do.

In these tycoon-based game modes, players will be tasked with farming crops that can be sold for a profit at the end of the harvest period. The primary goal for these servers is to build huge automated farms to earn an absolute fortune doing so.

3) BusinessCraft

IP Address: play.mcbusinesscraft.com

For any fan of capitalism, BusinessCraft is surely a great choice. On this server, there are few goals in mind other than making a lot of money to buy nice things. Wealthy players will be able to splurge cash at in-game malls, drive exotic in-game vehicles, and even purchase fancy real estate.

As expected, there's a huge array of money-making methods available on this server. Players can do whatever it takes to make a buck, including working a job, starting a business, and even investing in assets such as real estate and the in-game stock market.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

