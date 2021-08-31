Top 3 Minecraft automatic sugarcane farms

Minecraft is a sandbox game that allows the player to build things based on their creativity. Automated farms are one of the best things to build in the game, and they can be made using redstone items. Most of them are fully automatic and produce items in huge quantities.

Sugarcane is an essential item that Minecraft players will need for many things. For example, to set up an enchanting table with a lot of bookshelves, players will need sugarcane to get paper for crafting books.

Gathering sugarcane is not hard, but it can be made a lot easier and faster by building an automatic sugarcane farm.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Best automatic sugarcane farms to build in Minecraft

3) Simple design

Simple sugarcane farm (Image via Minecraft)

This sugarcane farm design does not require a lot of resources to build. Players will get a decent amount of sugar cane out of this farm, which should be enough for them to get by.

Minecrafters will need only one sugarcane, observer, piston, hopper minecart, hopper, chest, and sand block to build this farm.

2) Flying machine farm

The flying machine farm is one of the hardest sugarcane farm designs to build. As its name suggests, it features a flying machine that is made using slime blocks and pistons. The flying machine goes back and forth on the farm and breaks any sugarcane that has grown over two or more blocks high.

The farm also has a hopper minecart with rails, which is set up below the sugarcane's layer. The hopper minecart collects all the broken sugarcane and stores it in the chest.

1) Basic piston farm

This is one of the simplest automatic sugarcane farms that players can build in Minecraft. One of the best things about this farm is that players can easily expand it in the future to get more sugarcane out of it.

This farm uses observers, pistons, hoppers, and chests. Observers send a redstone signal to the pistons when the sugarcane has grown three blocks high. The pistons will then break the sugar cane, which gets collected in chests by going through the hoppers.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh