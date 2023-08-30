Top 3 Minecraft Find the Button servers

The way players interact and explore the expansive virtual worlds of Minecraft has been changed by multiplayer servers. From survival realms to imaginative creations, the options for multiplayer gaming are practically unlimited. The Find the Button mode, where players are charged with finding hidden buttons inside beautifully built landscapes, is one of the most well-liked genres within Minecraft multiplayer servers.

Players of all ages will enjoy the immersive and thrilling experience provided by this novel challenge, which mixes exploration and puzzle-solving skills. So, prepare yourself for an adventure on a Find the Button multiplayer server!

Three servers where you can enjoy Find the Button mode in Minecraft

3) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is an incredible Find the Button server. (Image via Mojang)

A well-known Minecraft server with an exciting Find the Button gameplay is MoxMC. It provides players with an immersive and graphically attractive adventure through numerous themed environments with a focus on generating unique, precisely created maps.

Whether it includes exploring a pirate ship, penetrating a spooky home, or going back in time, MoxMC offers a variety of interesting maps to keep players interested. Additionally, the server provides competitive features like timed challenges and leaderboards, which increase players' enthusiasm and desire to find the buried buttons.

MoxMC is undoubtedly one of the best options for Minecraft Find the Button servers thanks to its focus on the little things, distinctive map designs, and active community. If you're looking for a fun adventure server this is the one you'll want to try out!

This server has an amazing staff team that always updates its maps, so players never run out of content. MoxMC has recreated tons of maps played by famous Minecraft YouTubers such as PopularMMOs, Preston, and CaptainSparklez.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) TuxCraft

IP address: tuxcraft.serverminer.com

TuxCraft is a server that deserves more recognition. (Image via Mojang)

For its extensive library of maps and fun gameplay, the Minecraft server TuxCraft has become well-known among fans of Find the Button. The server offers a broad variety of themed maps, each with a sign next to the button.

Each map is painstakingly designed, with secret buttons deftly disguised throughout the terrain to entice players to explore every corner. TuxCraft also has a multiplayer component that enables users to work with peers to overcome obstacles.

The server's vibrant community and regular updates guarantee that players are provided new materials to enjoy and keep up with their pursuit of superior button-finding. Unquestionably, this is one of the best servers for fans of Find the Button is TuxCraft.

Average player count: 5 - 20

1) Advancius Network

IP address: mc.advancius.net

Advancius Network server. (Image via Mojang)

A well-known Minecraft server that provides an engaging and difficult Find the Button experience is Advancius Network. Players can participate in the fun and put their observation and puzzle-solving skills to the test with the help of a dedicated and welcoming community.

Several themed maps are available on the server, each with its own set of obstacles and secret buttons which lead gamers on thrilling excursions through exquisitely created locations.

To keep players interested, the server frequently changes its assortment of maps. One of the best Minecraft servers for fans of Find the Button, Advancius Network has a user-friendly interface and a vibrant community.

Advancius Network is a server that has many other minigames for those who are looking to explore beyond Find the Button. If you're interested in playing something else, here is a list of other readily available games:

Skyblock

Factions

Creative

Heroes

Prison

Survival

BedWars

Parkour

Dropper

Tower Defense

Party Games

Hide and Seek

Village Defense

Duels

Kit PvP

Murder Mystery

UHC

Survival Games

Maze

Build Battle

Average player count: 50 - 300