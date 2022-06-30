3 best Minecraft Escape Room servers to play

Escape Room Minecraft servers are based on real-life escape rooms. An escape room is, in essence, simply just a room filled with puzzles where players are trapped inside. The only way to get out of an escape room on an Escape Room server is through solving puzzles and various challenges.

Although these servers can be enjoyed solo, they are also great to play in the company of friends in a special co-op escape room.

Anyone looking for a Minecraft escape room to play can check out the list below, which includes not just one, but three of the most fun Escape Room servers with the best puzzles to solve.

Top three popular Minecraft Escape Room servers to try to escape

3) Purple Prison

Only the best players can escape on this server (Image via Purple Prison)

Purple Prison is an incredibly popular server that is fundamentally one big escape room. On this server, players are tasked with breaking free from a fictional Minecraft prison that they are trapped inside.

Although this server has thousands of players, only the best have managed to escape. Players will need to use skills involving PvP, parkour, and bartering in the player-based economy in order to eventually find a way out of the prison. The good thing, however, is that there's not just one way out of the prison but rather multiple possible methods leading to freedom.

For example, some inmates may prefer to start a prison uprising in order to overpower the guards, whereas others may simply prefer to bribe guards to look the other way.

If one thing's for sure, it's that Purple Prison is growing fast. It also has over 65,000 Discord community members, so one will never run out of like-minded players to jump into games with.

IP address: purpleprison.net

2) EscapeCraft

EscapeCraft has a plethora of different puzzles for players to complete (Image via PMC)

Next on this list is a rather appropriately-titled server known as EscapeCraft. In a nutshell, EscapeCraft is a server that offers a large variety of awesome Minecraft puzzles and escape rooms for players to complete. Alongside this, it also offers a more laid-back Minecraft survival SMP mode to enjoy while participating in all of the exciting puzzles and escape room-related activities on offer.

With many legendary puzzle escape maps to complete, the EscapeCraft server is a solid choice for pretty much anyone looking to quickly get into some action. Although EscapeCraft is much less populated than the other two servers on this list, it has a unique, tight-knit community.

This server will definitely not appeal to everyone, but for gamers looking to join an established community of friends, it's definitely worth checking out.

IP address: escapecraft.com

1) Zero Minr

Next up is an OG server that long-time Minecraft players may have at some point stumbled across. Known simply as Zero Minr, this server prides itself on being home to some of the best-designed Minecraft challenges and puzzle maps out there.

Specifically, on this server, gamers can try their luck with a variety of different parkour maps, adventure rooms, escape rooms, and other fun multiplayer puzzle maps that can be completed alone or with friends.

Being over 11 years old, it's hard to overstate the truly remarkable catalog of puzzle-based content that this server has to offer. No matter the skill set, there's something for each player, with dozens of puzzle maps and escape rooms that vary wildly in difficulty.

IP address: zero.minr.org

What are Minecraft Escape Room servers?

In Minecraft Escape Room servers, players find themselves trapped inside a room that contains a bunch of puzzles that must be completed in order to escape the room.

Escape room servers are normally timed such that players must complete the puzzles and escape from the room before the timer is up. If they have not escaped within the available time, they will lose the event.

Escape Room server tips and tricks

Many Escape Room servers allow players to bring a friend. This is extremely helpful as, of course, two brains are more powerful than one. Another helpful tip for Escape Room servers is to think outside the box. One will need to be imaginative in order to break free from the very best Minecraft ER servers that require unconventional solutions.

Note: This article regarding Escape Room servers is subjective by nature and therefore only reflects the sole opinion of the author. The views of others may differ.

