Top 3 Minecraft lore theories that players should know about

Minecraft is a vast survival game in which players can build and explore endlessly. But there is surely an end to the journey. Over the years many Minecraft players and enthusiasts have come up with dozens of interesting theories about the game's mysterious story.

Who is Steve as a character? What's his purpose in the game? Who are the other entities in the game? Minecraft leaves us wondering about these questions many times.

And there are a few convincing hypotheses out there that can satisfy players, at least to some extent, because the real lore of Minecraft is still a mystery.

3 of the most interesting Minecraft lore theories that are known so far

Though there are innumerable theories about Minecraft's story, these are few of the best and most interesting ones that even some avid players do not know about.

3) Villagers and Pillagers theory

Villagers and Pillagers (Image via Minecraft)

These two mobs in Minecraft are the closest in behavior to the protagonist character. The villagers are passive mobs living in villages, while pillagers are hostile mobs that live in outposts and woodland mansions.

There is a theory where it explains how villagers were essentially an old civilization like our characters and invented different professions and iron golems to protect themselves. But soon they lost the ability to handle weapons and tools.

Another theory is how Pillagers are exiled Villagers who were thrown out of villages for some crimes and hence they became outcasts. That's the reason they raid villages constantly and have the same appearance.

2) Drowned theory

Drowned underwater (Image via Minecraft)

Scores of players have wondered why there are special type structures and mobs under water. The answer is in the secret history books of Minecraft. Ocean Monuments, Sunken Ships, and Ocean Ruins are some of the structures found underwater with many drowned zombies.

These zombie mobs were in fact normal human characters. Long back, there were certain parts of the water bed which were normal land. A natural calamity like a tsunami or a flood drowned most of the civilization and its structures, which as a result, are now underwater.

Soon mysterious creatures like Guardians came along and ruled the Monument, now known as Ocean Monument.

1) Enderman theory

Enderman (Image via Minecraft)

Arguably the most mysterious character in Minecraft is Enderman. These long black teleporting creatures may look quite alien to players, but they are speculated to be the closest to the character that players control.

Enderman is theorized as an ancient race of people like Steve, although they were much more advanced. They are responsible for exploring various realms, and building structures in Minecraft long before players set out on their first adventure.

As they thrived in the world, they discovered the End and made End cities to keep their most valuable possessions hidden. But due to the wrath of Ender Dragon, they were stuck there and gradually converted into Enderman. They starved and had to eat chorus fruit, which "ended" up giving them the ability to teleport.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

