Top 3 underwater structures in Minecraft

Structures are generated naturally in Minecraft, and most of them have loot chests. Minecraft has a lot of them, but only a few can be found underwater.

When exploring underwater structures, potions of night vision and water breathing can be helpful as the player will be underwater for a long time. Respiration is a helmet enchantment that can come in handy as well.

Best structures that only generate underwater in Minecraft

3) Ocean ruins

An ocean ruin (Image via Minecraft)

Cold ocean ruins can be seen in normal, frozen, and cold ocean biomes and their deep variants. Warm ocean ruins are generated in warm, lukewarm, and deep lukewarm oceans. Cold ocean ruins are composed of stone blocks, whereas warm ocean ruins are made of sandstone and stone.

Their sizes can vary too, and only 30% of them are generated as large ocean ruins. Ocean ruins have loot chests that can have a few valuable items such as enchanted books, emeralds, and golden apples. Players should be careful while exploring the ocean ruins as drowneds are spawned in and around them.

2) Shipwreck

A shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

Shipwrecks are one of the most commonly seen underwater structures. They are sunken ships that are missing a few parts and multiple blocks. Depending on their size, they can have up to three chests that can have rare loot items such as diamonds and emeralds.

Their chests have a 100% chance of having a treasure map using which players can locate buried treasure. Shipwrecks are generated in all oceanic biomes and sometimes close to or above shores as well.

1) Ocean monuments

An ocean monument (Image via Minecraft)

Ocean monuments are one of the biggest Overworld structures in Minecraft and can be found in deep ocean biomes and their other variants. Ocean monuments are the only source of sponges because they cannot be crafted and they do not generate anywhere else.

The ocean monument is a dangerous structure, and beginners should try not to explore it before learning about the guardians. Guardians and Elder Guardians are ferocious hostile mobs that deal a lot of damage. Every monument has countless guardians and three elder guardians, which naturally keep spawning there.

