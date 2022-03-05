Top 3 uses of balloons in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition is a great way for students to have fun while they learn about different things while building and interacting with instructors in the game world. Balloons are items that have a few different purposes in Minecraft Education Edition. Here is how players can use them in their builds and how they can affect the world when used in-game.

3 ways that players can use Balloons in Minecraft Education Edition

The game shares many similarities to Java Edition and Bedrock Edition, but stands on its own for its educational qualities.

Crafting a Balloon

Before players can craft a balloon they need to add the right ingredients. Image via Minecraft.

Before players can use a balloon for anything, they need to learn how to craft one. Balloons can be crafted using latex. In order to craft latex, players need 5 carbon and 8 hydrogen. Players then need 6 latex, 1 helium, 1 lead, and a dye of their choosing. This lets players craft one balloon in the color of their choice.

3) Holding a balloon

After completing all the required elements, players can hold the ballon in their hands. Image via Minecraft.

Players can hold the balloon in their hand and walk around with the balloon to show it off. This is purely for cosmetic purposes, but it is a fun way for players to hang out with their friends. Perhaps they could craft a carnival and walk around the carnival while all holding balloons. After all, there are some pretty wonderful ways to create a roller coaster out of minecarts.

2) Mounting it on a fence

Players can mount the balloon to a fence to create an easy decoration that looks great. Image via Minecraft.

Balloons cannot be placed down like normal blocks. Players will need to ensure that if they want to place them anywhere, they have to be on a fence. Essentially, placing the balloon on the fence ties it in place on the fence. This is a great way for players to be able to decorate their builds, or perhaps help them celebrate a special occasion or a birthday of a fellow classmate or gamer friend.

1) Tying the balloon to an animal

Tying a balloon to an animal will cause them to float away into the air. Image via Minecraft.

When players use the balloon on an animal (it cannot be placed on a hostile mob, only on passive mobs) it will attach to them. The balloon will then be able to lift them up into the sky. The larger the mob, the longer this process takes. So a chicken will move skyward much faster than a mob such as a pig or a cow.

Balloons can be popped

When balloons are flying, they use real world physics, and they can be popped in a few ways. If there is a block on top of the balloon, it will pop. Players can also use their bow and arrow to shoot the balloon, either out of the sky or anywhere it may be. Balloons are a fun way for players to learn about physics and apply them in the world.

Edited by Rohit Mishra