Top 3 uses of Sheep in Minecraft

Minecraft is known for having a huge number of non-player entities in the game. These entities are collectively called mobs in the game. Mobs come in various categories, with tons of different creatures walking the lands of the Overworld, Nether, and End dimensions.

Players can interact with each and every mob in the game. The results, however, vary with each interaction.

Mobs in the game can be hostile, neutral, or passive. Hostile mobs include undead ones like skeletons and zombies, along with illagers, ravagers, ghasts, blaze, and more.

Neutral mobs include Endermans, Axolotls, and others. Most animal mobs are included in the “passive” category. Examples are cows, chickens, pigs, and sheep.

The sheep mob can be found in a ton of different grassy biomes, mostly in herds. They can be seen grazing and bleating as the player approaches. Sheep are completely passive to every mob in the game.

Minecraft mobs: Three ways Sheep are useful in the game

A sheep enclosed inside a fence (Image via WallaperAbyss/Minecraft)

If harmed by a player or any other mob, sheep bleat and flee in panic, stopping after a short distance, after which they can be attacked or tamed.

This article will go over some uses of sheep in the game.

1) Wool

Wool is an important resource in the game. It can prove to be immensely important if used correctly. One of the best uses of wool is to combine it with wood and make beds.

Beds are a really smart and effective way to fight and beat the Ender Dragon, the final boss mob of the game. In addition to that, wool can be used to make string, which is an essential component used in bows and other items.

2) Mutton

Cooked Mutton in Minecraft (Image via custom-cursor.com)

Food is always a necessity in the game. Every food item has different qualities, a unique appearance, and a different source. Killing sheep in the game drops pieces of raw mutton (unless they're killed using a sword enchanted with Fire Aspect) that can be cooked using a furnace or smoker for healing or hunger.

3) XP

Activities that count towards players' in-game progression give them a specific amount of XP, or experience points. Sheep farms are a reliable source of XP in the game. Players get XP for breeding and killing them, while cooking mutton also nets some XP.

Like their real-life counterparts, sheep in Minecraft feed on grass. When a sheep is finished eating the grass off of a grass block, it automatically turns into a dirt block. It can however turn back into a grass block, provided that it is bordered by at least one grass block on any side.

