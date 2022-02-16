Smooth stone is one of the lesser known Minecraft blocks. Many new players don't know about these blocks as it takes a long time for them to craft. However, they are some of the most robust and useful blocks for specific purposes.

These blocks are naturally found in certain village houses. They can also be found on the butcher villager's job site. Making one of these blocks takes time, as players first need to smelt the cobblestone into a normal stone and then smelt it further to obtain the smooth variant. These are the top 3 uses of smooth stone blocks in Minecraft.

All types of uses of smooth stone blocks in Minecraft

3) Smooth stone slabs

They can be crafted into slabs (Image via Minecraft)

With this block in hand, players can further craft it into slabs. These can then be used in various building scenarios. To craft three slabs, players simply need to horizontally place three smooth stones on a crafting table.

2) Crafting a Blast Furnace

These blocks can be used to craft a blast furnace (Image via Minecraft)

Unbeknownst to many, there are different types of furnaces in the game. One of them is called a blast furnace that can only be crafted with the help of smooth stones. To craft this furnace, players need one normal furnace, three smooth stones and five iron ingots.

This is a special furnace that can only smelt ores and other raw materials except for food items. The only advantage is that they can smelt items twice as fast as normal furnaces, making them quite useful.

1) For building purposes

The block is used as a floor in a veranda (Image via Mojang)

After players craft the block, they will notice that it has great texture for building. The smooth texture of dark gray borders makes them ideal for flooring and other building purposes. Even if they take time to smelt and craft, they are worth using in various types of builds.

Edited by Danyal Arabi