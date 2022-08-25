Top 3 war-style Minecraft servers

Minecraft war servers are a type of Minecraft server that specializes in large-scale PVP (player vs. player) combat across a huge map. They often involve warring factions or nation states that players can pledge their allegiance to. These servers usually have a large number of players, which makes for an intense experience.

If you've ever played Minecraft, then you're probably familiar with the various servers it has to offer and also know that they can be used to play with friends, chat with other gamers, and even create your own world. What you might not know is that some of these servers are dedicated specifically to playing as a soldier or general in a war game scenario.

Which are the three top choices for Minecraft war-style servers?

1) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is the best war-type server (Image via Mojang)

Purple Prison is a PvP-based Prison Minecraft server. Once you join it, you'll start off as a "New Inmate" in the prison and must rise through the ranks in order to escape.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows in the world of Purple Prison. This cutthroat and unforgiving prison is constantly at war, with rival gangs always fighting for power. You can start your own gang and recruit others or join an existing gang.

The server features:

A 24/7 Prison World with custom made NPC's such as guards and prisoners

A fully functioning economy where you can start your own blackmarket business

A Discord server with over 70,000 friendly members to chat to

Friendly and welcoming server moderators that love to help new players

2) InvictaMC

IP Address: play.invictamc.net

InvictaMC is a spectactular server choise (Image via Mojang)

If you love Minecraft, planes, tanks, and guns, InvictaMC is for you. You can fly in the skies of your own battleground and fight against other players to become the ultimate winner!

The planes are a great way to get around the map. They're also really fun to fly! If you want to get up, close, and personal with the action, they're a great way to do that as well. Furthermore, you can use them as a scouting tool if you're looking for an enemy base or just want some aerial recon before engaging the enemy in battle.

Tanks are another very important vehicle in any war. They're used for destroying foes and protecting allies. They can transport supplies, fuel, and people across the battlefield to keep everyone fighting at their best.

This is a towny server as well, so any damage done by explosives will naturally regenerate, so you won’t lose your town even if it is bombed during a war! The best part about this server is that it's completely free to play.

3) Gun Colony

IP Address: guncolony.com

Gun Colony is another fantastic server (Image via Mojang)

Gun Colony is a Minecraft first-person shooter Minecraft server with a huge assortment of custom guns that are fully shootable and functional. On this server, there are many different game modes, including war-based PvP modes.

Gun Colony is an amazing server with a great community and plenty of fun features. It's also a great place to play with friends. If you like playing with guns, then this is definitely the server for you!

This server has over 50 guns on it, each with its own unique 3D model. They're all coded to be balanced and fun to use so you can enjoy your time playing many different war-centric game modes without having to worry about any issues with the game mechanics.

Gun Colony boasts a wide range of unique features that make it stand out among other Minecraft servers. One of these is its high-quality graphics, which allows you to enjoy an immersive experience. The gameplay is also great for those who love teamwork and team-based challenges.

Server Address: guncolony.com

Minecraft war-style servers tips

Tip 1) Download server resource packs

To have the best experience on each server, you likely will have to download the server resource packs. It should normally automatically give you the chance to download the texture pack; however, if that doesn't happen, you can usually get it from the server website.

Tip 2) How to use a gun

When you use your mouse, pressing LMB (left mouse button) will usually see the gun being reloaded. Holding down the RMB (right mouse button) causes bullets to be fired; you aim just like you normally would in Minecraft.

Sometimes, it can be hard to see your enemies when shooting at them from far away, but depending on the gun you're using, you may be able to scope in by pressing the Shift key.

Tip 3) Be careful in-game

You will normally automatically be placed into a scary environment due to the nature of war-style servers. Be very careful of who you trust, as anyone can stab you in the back. If you lose one battle, don't worry about it too much; the chances are good that you'll win the next one. Just keep trying, and eventually, everything will work out for the best!

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh