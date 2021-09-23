Top 3 ways to mine chunks in Minecraft

Whether looking for diamonds or creating the perfect terrain for building something, mining is something every Minecraft player does almost every day. Every Minecrafter knows that the best tool for mining is the pickaxe. The better the pickaxe is, the less time it will take for the player to mine a block.

Chunks in Minecraft are cubes that are sixteen blocks wide, sixteen blocks long, two hundred and fifty-six blocks high as of version 1.17. When a chunk is full of blocks, it can house more than sixty-five thousand blocks. Players can see the borders of these chunks by pressing buttons F3 + G.

Best ways of mining chunks in Minecraft

3) Creating a TNT duper

TNT duplicators are easy to make and do not require a lot of items. It duplicates and dumps TNT blocks in a specific area for as long as the player wants. If the player lets it work for long enough, the duper will eventually clear up most blocks from a chunk.

2) Activating Haste

Haste II activated in a beacon (Image via Minecraft)

Mining manually is a tedious task and takes a lot of time. Using the Haste status effect, players can significantly increase their mining and attack speed. It can only be activated using a beacon. With Haste level two, players can mine 40% faster than normal.

Combining the status of Haste II with the Efficiency V enchantment is one of the best ways to increase the mining speed of a player. Efficiency V is an amazing enchantment that can be applied to any mining tool.

1) Using bone meal on moss blocks

Moss blocks grown next to deepslate (Image via Minecraft)

Moss is a new block that was added to the game in the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. Moss has a unique feature. When grown using bone meal, it converts a few blocks around it into moss blocks. This makes removing them a lot faster and easier as moss takes less than a second to mine using a hoe.

Players should note that it can only be mined with a hoe. Deepslate is a hard block and takes a good amount of time when mining a lot of them. Using moss, players can get rid of it much faster than normal.

