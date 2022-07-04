Top 4 must-have farms for your first-day survival in Minecraft 1.19 update

Automatic Minecraft farms are incredibly useful. This is true from the get-go as many players load into their world and start making them as soon as possible. Generally speaking, gamers start with a starter home of some sort, perhaps even made of dirt, and then they begin making their automatic farms.

Automatic farms are useful all the time, but especially when they're made as soon as possible. This will exponentially increase the resources they can provide simply by extending the amount of time they're active.

Players have constructed farms for all sorts of resources; some are more valuable than others. Here are a few good ones to try and get going on your first day in a new Survival world.

Automatic farms to build as soon as possible in Minecraft 1.19

4) Automatic smelter

Portaddict74482 @Tony_Winters_ @Junkyard129 slapped this together for ya in only like a minute. A simple automatic smelter, assuming you need one. @Junkyard129 slapped this together for ya in only like a minute. A simple automatic smelter, assuming you need one. https://t.co/uKw9SfYN1p

An automatic smelter takes some time to construct because it uses hoppers. Each one requires five iron ingots and a chest, and any automatic smelter will need at least two. Players often try to go mining as soon as they can, so this automatic farm can be constructed after that and then used for immediate success.

A chest with raw materials/ores can be placed. Coal excess should also be placed there. Below that chest, a hopper needs to be attached. Below the hopper should be a furnace. This could alternatively be a blast furnace if crafters have the resources to build one at this stage in the game.

Below that furnace, Minecraft players should place a second hopper and connect a double chest below it. This is to collect the newly smelted items. If done properly, this smelter should take the raw items or coal, when necessary, out of the top chest and deposit the smelted items into the bottom chest.

This frees up early world gamers to continue building their houses or even constructing other farms while their resources smelt.

3) Villager farm

Villager farms only need two villagers, which can often be found on the first day. Many gamers set off to explore and fill the map, and they'll often find villages. Transporting the newly discovered villagers can be a tall order, though it helps to find a seed with a village nearby.

Once gamers get two villagers, they can set up an enclosing for them and breed them or just trade with those two. Either way, getting emeralds early on and having elite-level trades available is a huge bonus for those new to Minecraft Survival worlds.

2) Bamboo farm

Bamboo stalks (Image via Mojang)

Finding bamboo is difficult, given that it only spawns in jungles. However, if gamers do find it, they can easily construct an automatic farm. The only challenge to get this started on the first day of a Survival world is the observer, which requires Nether quartz. Speedrunners have no trouble getting to the Nether anytime soon, but most crafters do.

To avoid this, players can set up a repeating current of redstone so that it activates a piston every so often. This will automatically break the Minecraft bamboo as soon as it grows tall enough, and the hoppers below will collect it and deposit it into chests.

1) Sugar cane farm

sam @Httpssam1

Me thinking abt my Minecraft sugar cane farm: #aphumangeo graphy #aphumangeo When the test talks abt harvesting sugar caneMe thinking abt my Minecraft sugar cane farm: #aphumangeography #aphumangeo When the test talks abt harvesting sugar cane Me thinking abt my Minecraft sugar cane farm: https://t.co/N040jlBnEb

Sugar cane is an essential item to have early on. It goes into a few very good food sources, like cake or pumpkin pie, but it can also be crafted into paper. Paper is good for trades but also makes books, which are nearly essential for enchanting.

The same issue arises here as with the bamboo farm: Nether quartz is required for an observer. However, the same solution can be applied here too. With water, a hopper, and a chest, Minecraft players can begin racking up the sugar cane in no time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far