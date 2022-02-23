Top 4 uses of cartography table in Minecraft

Minecraft players often overlook cartography tables. After all, if they start a world with a map, which can be done in settings, they might not need one throughout the entire game. Even if they don't, it's entirely possible to make maps with an anvil, a more common block.

Regardless, cartography tables are pretty important. They have several uses, many of which are essential to the overall gameplay.

Best uses for cartography table in Minecraft

4) Fuel source

Wooden blocks can be used as fuel (Image via Lifewire)

All wooden-based blocks can be used as a fuel source. This would arguably be a waste of a cartography table, but having extras isn't necessarily beneficial.

One table will burn for 300 ticks. In a bind, it can be a useful source of fuel if Minecraft users desperately need food or to smelt something.

3) Note block

Note blocks make a sound depending on the block below them. Gamers can use this to make beautiful music.

Many different blocks, including a cartography table, can be used to influence the sound. In this instance, it will make a bass sound.

2) Making maps

Minecraft



Learn all about the block for those who both wander and are lost:



The cartography table lets you get around without channeling your inner tracker – not unless you want to, that is!

The most common use of a cartography table is to make maps. Players can make, enlarge, or even copy maps using a cartography table. The beginning map is level three out of four, so it can stand to be expanded, which an anvil can't do.

Maps are incredibly important and get lost frequently when Minecraft players die. As such, it's useful to have a cartography table around to make a new one if that happens.

1) Villager profession

The best use of a cartography table has to be as a job block. This job block allows villagers to trade for paper and glass panes, some of the best trades available. However, at higher levels, these villagers will trade maps to Ocean Monuments and Woodland Mansions.

Without luck or using commands, maps are the only way to find these structures, both of which have incredible loot and valuable resources.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

