Top 5 aquatic modpacks for Minecraft

A few updates ago, Mojang released the Update Aquatic to improve Minecraft's oceans. This update added many new ocean biomes, aquatic mobs, new blocks like corals, kelp, seagrass, and more.

While Mojang did their best to improve the oceans, some players may be feeling like it's not enough. Thanks to Minecraft's modding community, players can revolutionize aquatic life in their worlds.

Players can add new mobs, blocks, items, gameplay features, and more to Minecraft using mods. This article shares some of the amazing Minecraft mods that improve oceans and seas.

Minecraft modpacks for a better ocean

5) Ocean outlast

Ocean Outlast is similar to Minecraft skyblock, but instead of being surrounded by air, players are surrounded by oceans on all sides. Like skyblock, many ores are removed from this modpack.

Players can go on an exploration journey to find other islands in Ocean Outlast modpack. It features hundreds of quests, new blocks, recipes, and more. Players will have to dive into the oceans to make progress in this modpack.

4) Oceanum

Oceanum is an ocean exploration modpack inspired by the popular Subnautica game. In this modpack, players will encounter new aquatic biomes, mobs, ocean ruins, and more aquatic-themed features.

Players who want to experience Subnautica in Oceanum should definitely give this modpack a try.

3) WaterBlock

WaterBlock is a big modpack featuring over 200 different mods. Like Ocean Outlast, it is a skyblock-inspired modpack but with oceans everywhere. Players can do quests, make new items, find dangerous creatures, and more.

WaterBlock modpack also features custom dimensions like Hunting Dimensions and Erebus for players to visit.

2) RLCraft

RLCraft is the most downloaded modpack of all time. RLCraft initially became famous for annoying players with its close to impossible difficulty level, making many quit the game. It changes Minecraft completely by using hundreds of mods.

RLCraft also modifies the oceans by making them much more dangerous than they are in vanilla Minecraft. Players can find new oceanic structures and sea monsters.

1) Seablock: Rustic Waters

Seablock: Rustic Waters is a modpack completely focused on the oceans of Minecraft. It adds new underwater structures, sea creatures, submarines, and many other features to help players explore the deep depths of oceans.

Players can find better dolphins, whales, ocean temples, underwater villages, etc. Seablock: Rustic Waters aims to bring a Subnautica-esque experience to Minecraft.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

