Top 5 beginner house designs in Minecraft

Building a home in Minecraft is a matter of creativity and skill, and new players sometimes need to start small. Fortunately, there are plenty of beginner-friendly home designs to take advantage of.

These simple Minecraft houses come in many shapes and sizes and are often featured in Minecraft-related posts across various platforms. From YouTube videos to Reddit posts and beyond, new players have no shortage of homes to take inspiration from.

By making a house, beginners can learn several building tricks that will stick with them in the future. With that in mind, here are five great house designs for new players to try.

Awesome Minecraft beginner houses worth building as of August 2022

5) Underground Base

Building a home underground can save plenty of time (Image via Random Steve Guy/YouTube)

It's natural for Minecraft beginners to think that building a starter house means building walls, a roof, and an interior. However, it's entirely possible to build the first base completely underground.

This design by Random Steve Guy is small but saves players plenty of time in terms of gathering materials. In fact, the toughest part about building this house is digging the necessary room underground. Furthermore, it is well-stocked, with all the things players need for future crafting and survival endeavors, including crafting tables, beds, and chests for storage.

4) Survivalist farm house

Keeping crops nearby is always a plus in Survival Mode (Image via TheMadSheep/Grabcraft)

While this Minecraft house has a particularly odd shape, it's for a good reason. This terrace-like roof design facilitates the ability to farm crops right on top of the residence. Players can use the space to grow several crops, including wheat, carrots, potatoes, and beetroots; its design doesn't help cultivate pumpkins and melons quite so well.

Regardless, the ability to grow crops while still having plenty of crafting and storage space in the interior is a huge plus. Furthermore, since the house is made of wooden logs and cobblestone, it is easy to gather materials for.

3) 8x8 starter house

This house is compact while still looking great (Image via TheMythicalSausage/YouTube)

Just because a Minecraft house is small doesn't mean it can't have an impressive aesthetic. This build by TheMythicalSausage is a great example of that.

While it's only 8x8 blocks in dimensions, this compact starter house looks exceptional. Combining wood planks, cobblestone, and a few leaf blocks for a rustic quality, this house contains everything players need for a survival world.

The crafting table can be found right outside the front door, and an additional one is located on the side of the house near a storage chest. A sleeping area inside also ensures that players can survive the night and avoid the worst of Minecraft's hostile mobs.

2) Mangrove starter house

This home widely uses The Wild Update's new wood type (Image via Folli/YouTube)

As the recent version 1.19 update added mangrove trees, it wouldn't hurt to incorporate them in a starter home build. If a beginner finds themselves near one of the new mangrove swamp biomes, this house can be a great option to start out in a new survival world.

This starter house uses plenty of mangrove wood and also includes flower pots and planter boxes made from trapdoors to create a nice combination of greenery. The stilted design also allows the house to rest cozily in the waters of a mangrove swamp, and players can even bring a boat up to the home to enter it if they'd like.

1) Revamped village house

It never hurts to improve on an existing design (Image via Rizzial/YouTube)

If a Minecraft player doesn't want to build a new home from scratch, sometimes renovating an existing one can be a worthwhile project. This build by Rizzial revamps a standard plains village house and makes it much more appealing.

Even better, the home itself is expanded on the inside as well as the outside, providing substantially more room for players to decorate. This is ideal since even the largest villager homes in the game can be quite small on the inside, as villagers don't tend to take up much space since they're often out working.

