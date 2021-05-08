Top 5 best Minecraft blocks for building bases

Many players enjoy playing games for their beauty, and Minecraft is no different. Some gamers may underestimate Minecraft since it's a pixelated block game. However, there have been some amazing builds in Minecraft over the years.

There are hundreds of different blocks and items available in the game. Some blocks are mainly for utility, while others are suited for building.

This article features some of the best blocks for building bases in Minecraft. Players can use these blocks to increase enhance the beauty of their builds.

Top 5 Minecraft blocks for building bases

#5 - Stone Bricks

A castle made up of various stone blocks (Image via u/puddingi)

Stone bricks are one of the oldest blocks in Minecraft. Players can craft four stone bricks by placing four stones in a 2x2 slot area. Due to its grayish color and brick-like texture, stone bricks are perfect for building medieval-themed castles. Many players use stone bricks to build walls and paths for their builds.

#4 - Concrete Blocks

A massive Minecraft base made from gray concrete (Image via u/ChaseDak)

Concrete blocks are available in 16 different colors. Due to their bright contrast, players love to use concrete blocks. It has a smooth texture and does not have any borders. To make concrete, players need concrete powder.

Players can craft concrete powder blocks using four sand, four gravels, and a dye of the desired color. When a concrete powder block comes in contact with water, it turns into a concrete block.

#3 - Bricks

A mansion made of sandstone, blackstone, and bricks (Image via u/Adjacentboii)

Brick is one of the underrated blocks in Minecraft. Sometimes, players forget about its existence and how cool its texture looks. Bricks are red-colored blocks with a distinguished brick pattern. Using bricks, players can make granite look better.

Players can craft a brick block using four bricks. Bricks can be obtained via trading and smelting clay in furnaces.

#2 - Logs

An acacia bridge (Image via u/Cloneded)

After progressing far in Minecraft, some players start underestimating the looks of wood and other related blocks. Logs are one of the most versatile blocks in Minecraft. Players can make many types of blocks using logs, such as planks, stairs, sticks, signs, and more.

Players can choose logs from six types of trees. Each one has a unique texture and color.

#1 - Prismarine

A custom made prismarine cave (Image via u/Sad_Salamander1948)

Almost all players agree on prismarine being one of the most beautiful blocks in Minecraft. There are three types of prismarine blocks: Regular prismarine, prismarine bricks, and dark prismarine.

Players can find these blocks at naturally-generated ocean monuments. Prismarine blocks can also be crafted using prismarine shards dropped by guardians.