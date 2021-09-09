Top 5 brightest light sources in Minecraft

Minecraft is full of many elements that emit light. Some are blocks, and some are other in-game aspects.

In Minecraft, light is measured in levels. The higher the level, the brighter that light source will be.

Light is an essential part of Minecraft, especially since enough of it will prevent hostile mobs from spawning. Light keeps Minecraft players safe, and of course, the brighter the better.

There are a lot of light sources in Minecraft that emit as much light as possible, but here are some of the brightest overall.

The brightest Minecraft light sources

5) Fire

A small forest fire in action (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, fire provides a great amount of light for players. While most gamers opt to leave torches everywhere they go, a quick solution to see clearly in a pinch could be to carry around a flint and steel since fire emits the brightest amount of light possible.

However, fire is naturally very flammable. In-game, there are tons of flammable blocks, so lighting fires in Minecraft can easily destroy other items around it.

Additionally, players can take damage from being lit on fire. So though it is a great light source, it’s not always the most practical. A safer way to use fire as light in Minecraft is through the use of a campfire instead.

4) Glowstone

Glowstone can sometimes be found in inconvenient places (Image via Minecraft)

Glowstone could be considered a classic light source block in Minecraft. The block has been in the game for a long time and is often used in builds. It is one of the brightest blocks, and of all the sources that emit the highest amount of light, it is perhaps the easiest to collect as well.

However, glowstone is not always simple to collect. It is found in the nether, typically dangling high up towards the roof of the dimension. This can be scary for players, as lots of times the glowstone will be hanging above the huge lava pool that makes up the nether floor.

Plus, when broken, glowstone turns into dust and will need to be re-crafted back into the block itself. Similar to glass, a single incorrect placement of the block can be quite annoying to fix.

3) Lava

Lava makes up a majority of the nether floor (Image via Minecraft)

One of the brightest sources of light in Minecraft, lava has many unique properties in the game, and helping players see through darkness might be the most underrated of them.

What’s great about lava as a light source is that there is almost always lots of it in one condensed location, meaning that it is likely to be extremely bright no matter where it is. If it weren’t for the giant pool of lava that makes up the nether floor, it would be very difficult to navigate through the terrifying realm. Plus, lava pools can be the light in the darkness deep inside caves.

However, just like fire, lava is notoriously dangerous for Minecraft players. One misclick and a gamer could die, with their full inventory being burnt to a crisp.

2) Conduit

An up close view of a conduit in action (Image via Minecraft)

The conduit is one of the many interesting Minecraft elements, and one thing that makes it unique is its ability to emit the brightest list possible in the game. Its main purpose is to help players breathe while underwater, but it also helps them to see clearly.

Out of every bright light source, the conduit is the best for underwater exploration. However, what makes this item even more interesting is the fact that it emits the highest light level even if it isn’t activated yet.

Plus, a conduit will emit light on land too, not just underwater. Because it is so diverse in its ability, the conduit is one of the best light sources in Minecraft.

1) Beacon

A beacon activated with diamond blocks (Image via Minecraft)

By far, the brightest light source in Minecraft is the beacon. However, of all the Minecraft light sources, beacons might just be the most difficult to obtain.

Beacons are highly sought after for their ability to shoot a bright beam into the sky that can be seen from far distances. These are helpful for Minecraft players to remember which direction a certain area is in.

Beacons not only emit light, they also emit status effects that give players lots of advantages, such as jump boost or regeneration. Because of this, beacons are quite expensive to maintain as they require gold, iron, diamond, emerald, or netherite blocks placed in a particular order to be activated.

Edited by Siddharth Satish