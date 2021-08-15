Top 5 broken seeds for Minecraft Pocket Edition (2021)

Sometimes when a Minecraft world generates, things can go wrong and result in glitched terrain.

These broken Minecraft worlds can be interesting to explore. Luckily, many players share the insane seeds that they discover.

Worlds can be glitched on any Minecraft platform, but these are the best broken seeds for Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Minecraft Pocket Edition glitched seeds

5) Underwater Library

Image via Undisputed GameR on YouTube

Seed: 1234569

Coordinates: -1353, 45, -1165

With this seed, players will spawn right near a normal village, but it won’t be until they find one of the world’s strongholds that they see the glitch of the seed.

The stronghold at the above coordinates is located underwater. This is normal for stronghold generation, but what is not normal is the water seeping into the library room. The library lacked one wall and subsequently got flooded.

Interestingly, directly next to the library is an ocean monument. The generation of this structure may be the reason why the stronghold ended up so glitched. While this seed has some weird world generation, it could still be easily used to beat the game.

4) Mansion Village

Image via Undisputed GameR on YouTube

Seed: -77107740

It’s been seen a few times before in various Minecraft seeds, but this specific seed’s merge between a woodland mansion and a village is perhaps the most glitched of them all.

In this Pocket Edition seed, multiple village houses have merged with the woodland mansion, leaving them mostly nonfunctional and not fully spawned in. There is even a floating island with a villager house on top, which is wedged into the side of the structure.

3) Tallest Pillager Outpost

Image via Undisputed GameR on YouTube

Seed: 125689413

This seed has quite an interesting broken feature. At first, the spawn point seems normal. However, once players find themselves around the 60, 385 coordinates, the world generation begins to get weird.

Players will notice oddly shaped mountains and floating islands. Nearby is a pillager outpost, but it is not an ordinary one. This is perhaps the tallest of this particular structure that has ever been seen.

The pillager outpost extends extremely high into the air. The generation of this monstrous structure might be the cause for the glitched terrain surrounding it.

2) Frozen Ocean Mineshaft

Image via Undisputed GameR on YouTube

Seed: 3340464706

Coordinates: 8, 66, 247

The seed features a glitch within two rare Minecraft biomes. At the above coordinates, not too far from spawn, players will find a badlands biome next to a frozen ocean biome.

These biomes were generated so close together that the exposed mineshafts within the badlands made their way into the frozen ocean. On the ice, players will find wood, fences, and railways that should not be within the biome.

Notably, these biomes are near polar opposites in terms of temperature, so it is not too surprising that there were issues with the world generation.

1) Repetition

Seed: 289849025

Sometimes Minecraft seeds will end up with the exact same terrain over and over again due to faulty world generation, and that is what happened with this Pocket Edition seed.

Gamers will spawn near a shipwreck on a coast, and at first everything looks normal. However, one of the first things players will notice is a coral reef that repeats on and on forever in the nearby ocean.

Also on this Minecraft seed is a super glitched acacia village with weird house placements and nearly impossible terrain. Scattered throughout the world are repetitive ravines that look the exact same. Even the end dimension is repetitive on this seed.

