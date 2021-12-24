Top 5 bugs in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18.2

With every update, Minecraft is bound to receive some bugs or glitches that accompany them. Some of these bugs can be annoying but some can be exploited by the players.

Minecraft 1.18 update is no different. The Bedrock Edition of the game contains a good share of bugs and glitches.

Matt Gartzke @MattGartzke The Minecraft team is taking some well-deserved time off to recharge!



The next Bedrock beta will come in early January. Keep enjoying the frogs and tadpoles, as there's more to come🐸 The Minecraft team is taking some well-deserved time off to recharge!The next Bedrock beta will come in early January. Keep enjoying the frogs and tadpoles, as there's more to come🐸

With the Minecraft team going on a well-deserved vacation, there will not be any new updates or betas this year. Hence, these bugs will be here for some time. This article will cover the top 5 bugs present in the current Minecraft version 1.18.2 Bedrock Edition.

Top 5 glitches and bugs currently present in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18.2

These are the top 5 glitches and bugs currently present in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18.2:

5) Losing pets, entities and NPCs when logging out or leaving the area

Players work very hard to acquire pets or make a farm with animals or villagers, and to lose them can be disheartening. Even if the player has put a name tag on the animal or villager they can still disappear.

Animals disappear while in captive (Image via Mojang)

Although this bug is currently unresolved, the developers mentioned that they will fix this bug in the Minecarft Bedrock Edition 1.18.0.25 Beta. However, the beta version is not out yet and won’t be at least till January 2022.

4) Shipwrecks generating up in the sky

Shipwreck suspended in the sky (Image via Mojang)

In the recent Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, shipwrecks can be suspended in the sky. Half the ship will be underwater, whereas the other half will be hanging up in the 100 to 200 blocks up in the air. This is not very common but players can come across such a shipwreck in their world.

3) The boat disappearing / rubberbanding in the middle of a voyage

Boat disappearing whilst the player is sitting in it (Image via Mojang)

This particular bug can be very frustrating as boats are essential when traveling across the ocean and having the boat disappear frequently can be annoying. Boats also behave weirdly while the player is sitting in it, throwing players off the boat and then reappearing.

This happens particularly when the boat is moving very fast, like on ice.

2) Craftable items not showing up in the recipe book

Boat does not appear in the crafting recipe even with proper items (Image via YouTube / ECKOSOLDIER)

While accessing the crafting table, the players can see what all things they can make with the items they have on them. However, due to this bug certain craftable items are not shown in the recipe book.

To see those items, the player has to leave the crafting table and tap on it again for it to show. This bug is more of an inconvenience rather than a problem but nonetheless it can irritate players.

1) Duplication glitches

As mentioned previously, some bugs or glitches in Minecraft can be annoying, and some can be exploited by the players. Duplication glitches can be used to make multiple copies of the items with relative ease. These glitches allow players to multiply their items by just making a simple contraption.

