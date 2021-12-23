Minecraft 1.18.2 version for Pocket Edition: List of changes and fixes

Released on December 9, 2021, the Minecraft 1.18.2.03 version for Pocket Edition aims to fix four minor bugs that negatively affected gameplay after the highly awaited Caves & Cliffs: Part II release. This update is only 131 MB in size and can be downloaded from the Play Store (or App Store for Apple devices). Unfortunately, there are no changes to gameplay in this update, but certain issues faced by players after the initial release of the 1.18 update were rectified, making the game smoother and better to play in. Being a hotfix update, it only focuses on the bugs and issues faced by players and does not involve any major changes to the game.

Minecraft Pocket Edition can be deemed as a low-end version of the Java edition, but still contains a majority of the features present in Java. Minecraft Pocket Edition is one of the most popular arcade games on the Play Store and has more than 10 million downloads.

Various changes and bug fixes in Minecraft 1.18.2 version

Even though the game has been around for a decade, Minecraft is prone to having bugs in the game, especially after major updates. However, developers generally rectify these bugs quickly, a major reason for the game's immense popularity. Shown below is the list of bugs fixed in the 1.18.2 version.

1) Corrupted world

While opening their world after the 1.18 update, many players found their world to be corrupted (Image via Mojang)

Players using PlayStation consoles were unable to open their worlds after the 1.18 update and when they did manage to open them, the textures were corrupted in some cases. Fortunately, the update has fixed this bizarre issue.

2) Unable to access chests, hoppers or inventory

When interacting with certain containers, the game failed to respond and Minecraft players were unable to open chests or even access their own inventory. The latest version fixes this issue and accessing them is not a problem anymore.

3) Lag faced while breaking blocks

It fixes the lag issues faced by many players while breaking blocks, opening chests or being unable to enter the portal when surrounded by mobs.

4) Replacement of Bedrock blocks with Deepslate blocks

Bedrock blocks can be seen at Y level 5 too instead of Deepslate blocks (Image via Mojang)

The major update of Minecraft 1.18 was the change in the new cave generation wherein the Bedrock blocks at Y=0 were changed to Deepslate blocks. However, a few players reported that their world did not incorporate the Deepslate blocks at Y=0 after the update. The 1.18.2.03 hotfix update has rectified this issue by correctly replacing the Bedrock blocks with Deepslate blocks.

