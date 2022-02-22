Top 5 builds from the Minecraft Reddit this week (February 22)

The Minecraft community on Reddit is a group of passionate and creative people who use the platform to share their in-game creations and hold discussions about potential ideas for the game. Every day, thousands of players upload their builds, seeds, maps and showcase their Minecraft worlds, texture packs, mods, and other tools for the game.

Building is one of the foremost mechanics of Minecraft. It is common for players to spend hours, days, and even months working on gigantic and detailed pieces of blocky architecture in the game. This article will talk about some of the best and most recent builds posted to r/Minecraft and its sister subreddits.

Minecraft: 5 of the best builds posted on Reddit recently

5) Lakehouse on Naboo

This build focuses on a prominent location from the Star Wars universe, known as Varykino Villa. It sits on its designated island, Varykino, on the planet of Naboo. The recreation of the popular location is a treat for any Star Wars fan out there. The primary blocks used to build that structure seem to be sandstone and sandstone slabs. Vines can be seen for decoration, with clay blocks and terracotta for the roof.

4) Hungarian parliament

This mega build consists of the Hungarian parliament, according to builder u/Absolutelynotponyo. The massive structure has a castle-like appearance, is detailed, and has been showcased at night as well as in the daytime. The structure is primarily made out of white concrete and a combination of nether bricks, oxidized copper, and prismarine for the roof.

3) Large Barn

This build by Redditor u/fo_d512 focuses on a large custom-made barn. The barn is primarily designed using different types of wood block variants like slabs, stairs, planks, and stripped logs. The walls of the barn are composed of stone and cobblestone, with an outer wall made of Blackstone. A tower can be seen behind the barn, shaped like a castle tower.

2) Howl's Moving Castle

This build is based on a house from the Japanese animated movie Howl's Moving Castle, which came out in 2004. The terrifying house is built with tremendous detail and looks menacing as it appears to stare across a large landscape. The plate has used a plethora of blocks in this build, from wooden planks to stone, to andesite and stone bricks. A manually constructed cloud can also be seen that represents the steam coming out of the house’s chimney.

1) Floating house from 'Up'

This build contains a recreation from the popular animated movie, Up. Redditor u/a1ndrea has come up with a build of the titular character’s house featured in the movie. Players can witness the many balloons being included in the build that allows the character’s house to float. The house itself is quaint, vibrant, and cozy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi