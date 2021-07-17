Top 5 changes added in the latest Minecraft Bedrock 2.26 update

The Minecraft bedrock 2.26 update was released to players on July 13th, 2021. This update aimed to fix issues that players were facing, and it also added two new items into the game.

Minecraft has been around for many years now, and the game has evolved immensely. There have been several updates brought into the game, and new players join the community everyday.

The 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update was one of the largest ones that Minecraft had received in a little while. This update introduced new mobs, animations, and biomes into the game.

The 2.26 update also introduced new items into the game and fixed several glitches and bugs that were preventing players from having a smooth experience.

What was introduced / changed in Minecraft update 2.26

Candles

Brand new colored Candles! (Image via rockpapershotgun)

Candles have now been introduced to the game along with the 2.26 update. Players can now equip these items in their inventory and use them in a series of ways.

These items can be used as a light source in Minecraft. Candles are lit using flint and steel, and extinguished using water or by right clicking.

Potted Azalea

New potted azalea plants (Image via Reddit)

Players may have seen potted azalea previewed in one of the latest Minecraft snapshots. These plants are finally available to interact with in the full game. Different variants of flowering azalea were also added as an addition to 2.26.

To make potted azalea, all players will have to do is place an azalea in a flower pot.

Experimental Gameplay

New and improved Lush Caves! (Image via windowscentral)

Experimental features from Caves & Cliffs Part ll are now available with update 2.26! This feature can be turned on via the world creation screen. Players should note that this part of the game may not run very smoothly as it is not fully developed.

Due to this part of the game still being under development and subject to changes, worlds can get corrupted. Just to be on the safe side, players should save any important data or make copies.

Below is a list of changes that players may notice while in experimental gameplay:

World height goes up to 320 blocks and down -64 blocks

New surface biomes were added

New Lush and Dripstone caves

New ore distribution

Axolotls

Happy Axolotls! (Image via PCGamesN)

The brand new axolotl mob faced a few minor changes during the 2.26 update. These changes are barely noticeable, however, players who regularly interact with them may recognize change.

Below is the list of changes for the axolotl in 2.26:

Axolotls no longer move their tail when playing dead

Their hitbox has been decreased to match their size

Instead of a water bucket, players will get a bucket of water after feed the axolotls tropical fish

Axolotls will only spawn in completely dark areas

These mobs will now instantly be attacked on sight by Drowned, Guardians, and Elder guardians

Goats

Goats are found at higher world elevations! (Image via Minecraft)

There were a few changes to goats in this update. This mob was one of the new additions along with part one of the Caves and Cliffs update. Below, players will see a list of things that have changed about the goat in Minecraft.

When Goats are performing a ram attack, mobs no longer retaliate against them

Goats can now continue ramming when on Slime Blocks and Honey Blocks

Goat fall damage reduction is now in parity with Java Edition

Also read: How to download Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.17.20.22 Beta version for Android and Windows

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Click here!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod