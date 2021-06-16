Top 5 most common biomes in Minecraft

In Minecraft, biomes are large areas of land comprised of several distinct features set out to directly emulate real-life geographical counterparts. For example, desert biomes, just like in real life, do not experience rain and contain a large amount of sand, while featuring distinct foliage such as cacti.

With almost 70 diverse biomes as of the latest version of Minecraft, there's also no shortage of variation. Ranging from intense mountain biomes to relaxing open ocean biomes, there's something in Minecraft to suit everyone's fancy.

Every specific biome in Minecraft has a relative chance of generating inside a fresh world, with some biomes generating on a more common basis than others. This article will take a look at biomes that have the highest chance of generating within any standard Minecraft world.

5 Most frequently found biomes in Minecraft

#1 Forest - (1 in 11)

Forest biomes have a 1/11 chance of being generated

Featuring an abundance of densely packed oak and birch trees, the forest biome has approximately a 1 in 11 chance of being generated, making it one of the most common biomes in the game.

The forest was one of the few original biomes to first be implemented into Minecraft. Over the years, more content has been added, and in modern times, the biome can be used to reliably find wolves, rose bushes, lilacs, lilies, and peonies.

#2 Plains - (1 in 11)

Plains biomes in Minecraft have a 1/11 chance of generation

As one of the most instantly recognizable biomes in Minecraft, the plains biome ties with forests as the most commonly generated biome, with a 1 in 11 chance of being created.

As the name suggests, plains biomes are relatively uneventful, featuring flat landscapes, tall grass, oak trees and sunflowers. Interestingly, on Bedrock Edition, it's the only biome in which Donekeys can naturally spawn.

#3 Ocean - (1 in 15)

The ocean biome has a 1 in 15 chance of being generated

The third most commonly generated Minecraft biome is the Ocean. With a generation rate of 1 in 15, it's a bit rarer than forest and plains biomes, but is still extremely common in the grand scheme of things.

The ocean is not really habitable for players, but is one of the best biomes for exploration, featuring rare ocean monuments, shipwrecks, buried treasure, and much more to explore.

#4 Mountains/ Extreme Hills (1 in 15)

Mountain biomes have a 1 in 15 chance of spawning

The mountain biome is set to receive a massive overhaul in the highly anticipated upcoming Minecraft Caves and Cliffs part 2 update. In its current state, however, it clocks in as one of the most commonly seen biomes in the game, boasting a spawn rate of 1 in 15.

Also known as "Extreme Hills," there are four different varients of this mountainous biome that players can come across, each with different characteristics.

#5 Deep Ocean (1 in 19)

The deep ocean has a 1 in 19 chance of spawning

The deep ocean biome is the most common variants of the ocean biome, with a spawn rate of 1 in 19.

With similar characteristics to the regular ocean biome, the deep ocean biome exceeds over 35 blocks in peak water depth. This makes it almost twice as deep as a regular ocean biome.

