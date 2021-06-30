Top 5 most common ways to die in Minecraft 1.17 version

Dying in Minecraft, under certain circumstances, can be unavoidable. It is common for beginners who are still learning about the game to die often. Even veterans die unexpectedly.

The game mechanics of dying in Minecraft are similar to real life. Players can die from lava or falling and taking fall damage. However, Minecraft players cannot die due to starvation in normal difficulty.

If a player dies in hardcore mode, they will not respawn. But in survival mode, they respawn at the spawn location of the world or wherever the player picked as their last spawn point.

Players can set their spawn point in the overworld by placing a bed anywhere and right-clicking on it. To set a spawn point in the nether world, players need to place a respawn anchor and right-click on it.

These are some of the common ways to perish in Minecraft

5) Using the bed in nether

Many new players do not know that beds work differently in the nether world. If a player attempts to use a bed in the nether to sleep, the bed will explode, killing the player instantly.

4) Falling in lava

Image via Minecraft

On their way to finding diamonds in the overworld or ancient debris in the nether, players commonly find lava pools and falling in the leaves almost no way of escaping death.

3) Iron Golem

Iron golem (Image via Minecraft)

Iron Golem is a neutral mob that protects the villagers from hostile mobs such as zombies. Beginners may not know that golems will not hurt them. Finding a colossal mob moving towards them often makes them attack the golem to protect themselves.

A fight between a beginner at Minecraft and an Iron Golem mostly results in the golem winning as they have five times more health and deal 3.5 to 10.5 damage per hit.

2) Hostile mob

Creeper (Image via Minecraft)

Mobs that are always aggressive towards the player fall under the category of hostile mobs. Players commonly die to these mobs in caves as it gets dark inside, and these mobs become hard to spot.

1) Fall damage

Death due to fall damage screen (Image via Minecraft)

Most mobs, including the player, receive fall damage after falling from certain heights. The player's armor does not reduce the damage unless they have enchantments like "Feather falling" and "protection."

The most commonly used method of avoiding fall damage is to place a water block under the player right before hitting the ground.

