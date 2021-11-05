Top 5 cool Minecraft build hacks to try in 2021

In Minecraft, players need to survive in the wilderness. Hence, one of the first builds they create is a small safehouse where they can eat, sleep and keep their items. This can be achieved with barebone items, but with time, a lot can be done to convert it from a safehouse to a home.

Players mainly need an enclosed space with a crafting table, a furnace, a bed, a couple of chests, etc., to survive. But there are plenty of house ideas and hacks that give the safehouse a homely look.

Five best Minecraft build hacks to try

Although decorative ideas in Minecraft can be endless, people come up with unique builds constantly. These are some of the best tried and tested hacks that can beautify any house build.

5) Library

Library in Minecraft (Image via Mapcraft)

Even if players technically do build a library around an Enchanting Table, bookshelves can be used as a decorative block to create libraries. These rooms can include a study table with a chair, and walls filled with bookshelves. Some other valuable blocks can also be placed, like Cartography table and Lectern.

4) Shelves using Trapdoor

Shelves made with trapdoors (Image via Minecraft Furniture)

Of course, trapdoors are not traditionally used as shelves, but they can look great for keeping various items. Players can place trapdoors on walls and open them to create a platform to hold multiple items like flower pots, lanterns, etc.

3) Dining Table

Dining Table (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, players can consume food from anywhere, even underwater! But having a lovely dining table for esthetics can be a plus in decoration. Players can make tables and chairs of various shapes and sizes by using multiple items. A basic one can be made with stair blocks as chairs and half slabs as tables.

2) Sofas

Sofa (Image via Minecraft Furniture)

A player's character can't sit on a chair or a sofa, but that doesn't mean they can't make one. A sofa is a unique way to make a house look lavish. Many versions of a sofa can be made with different items. A basic one can be made with stairs, trapdoors, or even half slabs and full blocks.

1) Kitchen Set

Kitchen in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The kitchen in Minecraft mainly consists of a Furnace for cooking, or a Crafting Table to convert ingredients. But players can surround these two blocks with an esthetic-looking kitchen. Exhaust vents can be built over furnaces, while barrels and chests can specifically store food items. Kitchen slabs and sink can also be made.

Players can survive with the most basic builds, but having these esthetic decorations can make the place immersive and beautiful. They can turn their Minecraft safehouse into a warm and familiar-looking home.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar