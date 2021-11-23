Top 5 trendy starter house designs for Minecraft (2021)

From simple oak houses to fully furnished cottages, starter houses are a great way for Minecraft players to establish a base early on in-game. They provide players with a safe place to sleep, store their items, and more.

Starter houses don’t usually require much. With just a few materials, Minecraft players can transform an inhospitable landscape into a safe and secure base. There are even a number of designs that players can model their starter houses off of, many of which can be found online.

Here’s a list of five great Minecraft starter house designs to help players get started.

Top 5 Minecraft starter house designs for beginners

5) Sv Gravity’s simple starter house

There are two separate levels to this starter house's design. One is a bedroom and the other a farm, making this a great starter house for players who want easy access to both.

The top level has room for a bed and several chests, and players can access it by using a staircase that's conveniently located to the side of the building. The bottom level has room for a small farm where players can plant crops such as wheat and potatoes. There's also a small storage area off to the side making it very functional.

4) ItsMarloe’s simple starter house

This starter house is an excellent choice for players who don't yet have access to a lot of materials as it requires less than an inventory's worth of blocks to build. Although it's small, this design is very efficient in how it uses its space, and players who build it should have no problem finding room for all of their necessities. This starter house also sets some space aside for decorations though these are entirely optional.

3) SheraNom’s starter house

Players who build this starter house will find it to be a fun and scenic addition to their Minecraft games. The design uses mostly wood and deepslate, but players can also add some floral elements to it. There's also space for several upgrades, such as a copper roof, which players can build as they advance in-game.

Overall, this is a great starter house for Minecraft players who love to decorate their bases.

2) Zaypixel’s simple survival house

With a sprawling bedroom and basement, this starter house design has all that players need to live comfortably. It has several other useful features, including a farm, flower garden, and built-in stables for players to house their livestock. Although it’s fairly large for a starter house, this design is an excellent addition to any Minecraft map.

1) Folli’s dirt starter house

Built almost entirely out of dirt, this starter house is an easy build for even beginner Minecraft players. It's also very practical. With a spacious interior and a lookout tower, this design will fit everything that players need to survive. It even has room for a farm.

