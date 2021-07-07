Top 5 coolest Minecraft features of all time

Minecraft has been around for nearly 10 years now, and Mojang has somehow made it more appealing and new over the years to keep the players coming in. Thankfully, most updates to Minecraft are packed with new and fun items, but there could be too many to count.

Throughout the years, there have been many notable features that have been added to Minecraft. And the thing about Minecraft is, it caters to everyone's desires, meaning one player could play Minecraft because of the building mechanics, while another could play because they like the mobs.

That being said, Minecraft is very nuanced in its structure.

Listed below are 5 of the coolest features brought to Minecraft over the years!

5 coolest features in Minecraft

5) Redstone

Image via Windows Central

While Redstone might not interest every Minecraft player out there, it is well known that it is a crazy, cool feature.

For most Minecraft players, redstone is something that they can make simple traps or contraptions with. However, for others who want to take Minecraft to a whole other level, redstone is quite useful.

Expert redstone users are known for making literal computers via redstone in Minecraft! Down below is part one of a series by Minecraft YouTuber "n00b_asaurus", where he goes through computer concepts by using redstone, amongst things such as command blocks.

4) End Cities

Image via Reddit

For lots of Minecraft players, beating the Ender Dragon and winning Minecraft is the end goal, and not many players think to do much afterwards. However, End Cities are a great addition to Minecraft that allows players to continue their journey, even after beating the game!

In Java Edition, end cities were added in the 1.11 update. For those who don't know - end cities are castle structures found on the outer islands of the End, and can only be found once the Ender Dragon has been defeated.

End cities are notably hard, but well worth the wait, as each structure is jam-packed with loot that would be too overpowered if found early in the game.

End cities are one of the coolest additions because they give players tons of extra hours in Minecraft. As end cities appear to be limitless, the amount of exploration players can indulge in is remarkable.

3) Nether Update

Image via Minecraft

At MINECONE Live 2019, the Nether Update was announced, and it was officially released on June 23, 2020. Within this update, there were dozens of new blocks, items and even mobs that were added - and not to mention the 4 new biomes within the Nether.

This update introduced features such as the soul sand valley, crimson forest, warped forest, basalt detlas, bastion remnants, ruined portals, piglins, striders, zoglins, hoglins, piglin brutes, and so much more.

The release was huge for the Minecraft community, adding tons of things that Minecraft would not be the same without today, such as netherite.

This update was crucial to the game as it added more content for players to mess around with, on top of enabling them to spend more time in the Nether, which before this update, was rather bland and boring.

2) Update Aquatic

Image via Minecraft

The Update Aquatic was released in Minecraft in 2018, and focused solely on the many oceans throughout Minecraft. Before this update, oceans were rather bland and were inhabited by very few mobs, which is one of the reasons this update is considered one of the coolest features.

This feature added tons of new blocks and items such as kept, blue ice, seagrass, tridents, turtle shells, as well as a ton of new oceanic mobs.

Some of the mobs that were added include: phantoms, dolphins, turtles, drowned and cod, salmon, pufferfish, and an astounding 3,584 types of tropical fish. It also added sights such as shipwrecks, icebergs, underwater ruins, and much more.

Like most other updates, the Update Aquatic enabled players to endlessly explore the ocean bottom for things such as buried treasures, underwater caves and ravines, and even coral reefs.

It added materials that made Minecraft feel "newer" in terms of content, and even drew lots of players who had never played Minecraft before in!

1) Caves & Cliffs

Image via Windows Central

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs is the latest and most current Minecraft update. It is currently being released in two parts, with part 1 having come out June 8th, and part 2 coming out later this holiday season.

While Minecraft 1.18 (Caves & Cliffs Part 2) has not come out yet, it is one of the most highly anticipated Minecraft updates in quite awhile.

Minecraft 1.18 will include new blocks, items and mobs, such as the Warden, but the most exciting and cool part of the update is going to be the new world generation features.

Mountains, which can be of any height, will be generated and can now be created up to Y=256, causing an increase in the overall world height limit. There will also be tons of new caves, which will descend down to Y=-59, increasing the depth limit in Minecraft.

There are many new mountain types, of which include: mountain meadows, mountain groves, snowy slopes, lofty peaks and snow capped peaks. The new cave types being added are: noise caves, lush caves, dripstone caves and the deep dark biome.

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul