Top 5 cutest animals in Minecraft

Minecraft has over 40 different types of mobs, and with every update bringing in new creatures, the list continues to grow. While Minecraft is popularly known for its iconic monsters like zombies, creepers, and Enderman, many animal-type mobs exist.

"Animal" is a broad category in Minecraft that has mobs from various classifications such as amphibians, reptiles, mammals, arthropods, etc. Many in-game animals are friendly to players and kept as pets.

This article shares five of the most adorable animal mobs in Minecraft. Some of them can be rare to find, but they are totally worth searching for.

Cutest animal mobs in Minecraft

5) Cats

Cats are among the oldest mobs in Minecraft. It was added in Java Edition 1.2.1 update and has been a fan-favorite ever since.

One of the best things about Minecraft cats is that they come in various appearances sharing resemblances to real-life cats. Players can find cats similar to their real cats and have them as pets in Minecraft.

4) Foxes

Foxes (Image via Minecraft)

Foxes are among the few mobs Mojang added after community voting. At Minecon Earth 2018's, Mojang announced foxes would be part of the taiga biome update if it wins the vote, and it surely did.

Players can find regular orange foxes in taiga and giant taiga forests. In snowy taiga forests, players can find an exclusive white fox. These mobs can hold items in their mouths. On rare occasions, foxes can spawn holding emeralds, rabbit's foot, feathers, etc.

3) Pandas

Pandas (Image via Minecraft)

Pandas were added to Minecraft to raise awareness about them. Finding pandas can be tricky since they spawn only jungle biomes, especially in bamboo jungles. Those who don't find pandas cute should try to find playful and weak pandas.

Playful pandas love to move by rolling on the ground. Weak baby pandas can scare adult pandas and make them jump by sneezing. This is funny and cute at the same time.

2) Wolves

Wolves (Image via Minecraft)

When talking about cute Minecraft animals, wolves are automatically on the list. These loyal pets are among the first few mobs added in Minecraft. Wolves follow their owners on all adventures and journeys unless they are told to sit.

Players can find wolves spawning in forests, wooded hills, and taiga biomes. In Minecraft, wolves can be tamed by feeding them bones.

1) Axolotls

Axolotls are one of the newest additions to Minecraft. The 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update added axolotls, the first amphibian ever. Ever since its appearance at Minecon 2020, axolotls have become one of the most beloved animals.

After Minecraft 1.17 update launch, most players began their search for axolotls. These adorable creatures can be tough to find since they spawn in water with complete darkness under height level 63. Players can pick axolotls using buckets and carry them in their inventory.

