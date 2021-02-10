Top 5 cutest mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft is home to an assortment of different mobs in the game, but some are cuter and more adorable than others.

Minecraft is a colorful and blocky world that is brought to life with the help of different mobs.

The game has a variety of friendly animals and villagers to meet as well as plenty of nasty and dangerous mobs to look out for. From sea creatures and fantasy-inspired beasts to land animals, there is certainly no lack of diversity when it comes to mobs in Minecraft.

This article showcases five of the cutest-looking mobs in Minecraft, including wolves, cats, and more.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer

Top 5 most adorable mobs in Minecraft

#5 - Turtles

Turtles are reptiles that can be found populating the beaches and ocean biomes of Minecraft. This mob is passive to players and can be instantly recognized by the big green shell on their back.

Turtles can survive indefinitely underwater and will choose to occupy water as opposed to land when placed into an enclosure. Players who think they are cute as their adult variation should be sure to check out what they look like as babies.

#4 - Dolphins

Dolphins are an aquatic mammal mob that can be found in the non-frozen ocean biomes of Minecraft. Not only are these mobs cute, but they are also incredibly helpful creatures.

Minecraft players who swim sprint near a friendly dolphin will be granted the magical boon called Dolphin's Grace. This magical status effect will drastically increase the speed at which players can swim.

When Minecraft players feed a dolphin a raw cod or raw salmon, which can be acquired by killing fish or fishing, they will lead players to the nearest shipwreck, buried treasure or ocean ruin.

#3 - Rabbits

Rabbits in Minecraft look like the blocky version of the beloved fluffy and tall-eared animals that can be found in the real world. They can be found in a wide variety of biomes in Minecraft, such as deserts, flower forests, frozen variations, taigas and snowy tundras.

These fluffy and cute creatures have six natural fur colors: regular brown, white, black mottled, black and white spotted, cream, and salt and pepper.

These tiny creatures also serve as a source for rabbit's foot, rabbit hide and rabbit meat.

#2 - Cats

Cats are feline passive mobs that can be found as strays in villages and Witch Huts. These creatures may be a bit skittish when first approached by players but can quickly be tamed into an adorable pet.

There are eleven different skins that a cat can possess, which means that players have plenty of choices when it comes to selecting their favorite. Cats will also sit on certain blocks of their own accord, such as beds and chests.

The color of a tamed cat's collar can also be changed into any of the available dye colors in Minecraft.

#1 - Wolves

As opposed to dogs, wolves are a man's best friend in the Minecraft world. These furry creatures can be tamed into loyal pets and companions with the use of bones.

Once tamed, these mobs will follow and accompany Minecraft players on their adventures throughout the game world.

When a hostile enemy attacks a Minecraft player who is accompanied by a tamed wolf, the tamed wolf will attack the enemy in retaliation to protect its owner.