Top 5 dangerous animals in Minecraft

Since its early days, Minecraft has had various types of mobs. As per version 1.17, there are over 70 mobs spread across all three dimensions in Minecraft.

Out of so many mobs, most fall under the category of animals. Players can find animals naturally spawning in the Overworld and the Nether realm. While most animals are friendly and passive towards players, some are capable of attacking as well.

Almost every animal in Minecraft is based on real-life animals. This article shares some of the most dangerous animals players can find in Minecraft.

Most dangerous animals in Minecraft

5) Silverfish

Silverfish (Image via Minecraft)

Silverfish falls under the category of arthropods in Minecraft. These small mobs do not deal much damage, but killing them can be difficult because of their small hitbox. On top of that, silverfish also have an annoying knockback effect.

Silverfish are usually found in the end portal room of strongholds. Players can also discover infested blocks with hidden silverfish in strongholds, mountains, igloo basements, and false portal rooms in woodland mansions.

4) Wolves

Wolves are, without a doubt, among the cutest mobs in Minecraft, but that's only until the player hit an untamed wolf. An angry wolf has fierce red eyes and will chase its enemies.

Like zombie piglins, untamed wolves also support each other and chase after the same enemy. Most players prefer to run away from wolves because they don't want to hit such adorable animals.

3) Cave spiders

A custom cave spider texture (Image via Minecraft)

Cave spiders are one of the most annoying mobs in Minecraft. In addition to all the qualities of regular spiders, cave spiders can also apply poison on players to deal more damage.

Luckily, cave spiders only spawn from spawners usually found in mineshafts. Players can avoid them easily by spawn proofing the spawner.

2) Polar bear

Polar bears are neutral, which means they can be both aggressive and peaceful. These inhabitants of snowy biomes have a deep love for their offspring. To protect baby polar bears, adults always stay hostile.

Polar bears can also attack players when provoked. At Hard difficulty, they can reduce four hearts with a single strike.

1) Hoglin

In 2020, Mojang revamped the entire Nether realm by adding new mobs, blocks, and biomes. Almost every mob in this update was hostile. Hoglins was one of the latest additions to the Nether realm.

Hoglins are hostile animals capable of launching players into the air. It can throw players into lava pools and kill them. Hoglins spawn only in the crimson forests.

In Minecraft, monsters are not the only danger to players' lives. Some animals are also capable of damaging players in the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar