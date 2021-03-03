Some of Minecraft's achievements are trivial, but all of them are good to experience.

Achievements are a feature that can provide the player with a sense of direction in the game. While the top 5 hardest achievements in Minecraft were previously discussed, it is befitting to explore its easiest achievements.

Top 5 easiest Achievements in Minecraft

#5 - Time to Strike!

Monke strike! (Image via Minecraft)

Time to Strike requires the player to craft a sword. This is a simple task in Minecraft. Players usually achieve this right away.

Generally, this achievement can be acquired in Survival. Wooden Swords can be crafted by stacking two wooden planks on the Crafting table.

#4 - Time to Mine!

Monke mine! (Image via Minecraft)

Similar to previous achievements, Time to Mine requires the player to craft a pickaxe.

This is also an elementary achievement, requiring sticks and other blocks such as wooden planks or cobblestone. Unless players use Cheat Chests, a wooden pickaxe is usually the second item crafted after a Crafting table.

#3 - Benchmarking

Monke craft! (Image via Minecraft)

Since Benchmarking is required to complete the last two achievements, it is rationally the easiest achievement.

Benchmarking is a big moment for Minecraft players because a powerful tool is unveiled that players will use throughout their journey in the Overworld.

#2 - Getting wood

Oo! (Image via Minecraft)

This is the most self-explanatory achievement in Minecraft.

Getting wood is one of the most mechanically challenging achievements to achieve. It requires the player to hold their finger down on their button of choice, which will hopefully break a woodblock. This is one of the hardest achievements in Minecraft.

#1 - Taking Inventory

Monkey got pockets! (Image via Minecraft)

Taking Inventory is by far the hardest achievement in Minecraft. Many players will probably never get close to achieving it.

This massively time-consuming achievement requires players to open their inventories painstakingly. Only professional Minecraft players have acquired this achievement because they need to take stock.

This achievement can be acquired by pressing the "open inventory" button on their device of choice. Players are advised not to even attempt this because they will spend hours digging through the inventory.

