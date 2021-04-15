Top 5 easiest to create mob farms in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game all about gathering resources and using them. Over years of updates, the game has improved various mechanisms related to farming resources. Players can create farms for almost all types of materials.

Mobs are living creatures in Minecraft that drop different types of items on dying. Players can create mob farms to farm these loot drops by just AFKing. This article shares some of the easy to build mob farms in Minecraft.

Five easiest to create mob farms in Minecraft

#5 - Spider spawner farm

Spider spawners generate in mineshafts. Players can easily create a spider farm using this spawner. Upon dying, spiders drop their eyes and strings. Spider eyes are heavily used for brewing poison and weakness potions.

YouTuber jjaaxxthelegend shows how to build a simple spider farm using a spider spawner. This farm can also be used as an XP farm.

#4 - Blaze Farm

Advertisement

Every player needs a blaze farm for their rods. Blaze rods are required to craft blaze power, one of the main ingredients for brewing. Players can find blaze spawners in nether fortresses.

On this farm, flowing lava is used for directing a blaze to the killing chamber. Players can make better blaze farms if there are two spawners close to each other.

Read: How to make a blaze rod XP farm in Minecraft

#3 - Zombie/Skeleton spawner farm

Players can find zombie or skeleton spawners inside dungeons in Minecraft. It is one of the best farms for XP. A skeleton spawner farm provides bones, arrows, enchanted/unenchanted bows and armor, whereas a zombie farm mainly produces rotten flesh.

Both zombie and skeleton farms have the same design as they have identical height and size. This farm designed by Kmond uses flowing water to send zombie/skeleton to the killing room.

#2 - Chicken Farm

Advertisement

Chicken farms are among the easiest mob farms in Minecraft. This farm by Xisumavoid shows how to an automatic chicken farm. It produces cooked chicken and feathers.

This chicken farm works by dispensing chicken eggs and waiting for the newborn chickens to grow. Due to their small hitbox, they are not affected by lava until they grow up.

#1 - Classic Mob tower farm

In Minecraft, hostile mobs like zombies, skeletons, and creepers spawn when the light level is below seven. Using this mechanism, players can create a mob spawning room. The classic mob tower farm has been in Minecraft for a long time and still works flawlessly. Even though it is easy to build, players still require lots of resources to make it.

Read: How to build a classic mob tower farm in Minecraft