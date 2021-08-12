Top 5 easiest to create XP farms in Minecraft

Experience points are among some of the most useful things in Minecraft. Players will need XP levels to do various tasks like enchanting their items, restoring durability points, using name tags, and so on.

There are various ways to obtain experience points in Minecraft. XP farms are arguably the easiest way to increase experience levels. Using XP farms, players can get experience levels along with valuable items.

This article shares some easy-to-build XP farms in Minecraft. These farms do not require many resources and still produce a nice amount of experience points.

Easy-to-build XP farms in Minecraft

5) Bamboo & cactus auto smelter

In Minecraft, players can smelt cactus to get green dye, whereas bamboo can be used as fuel for smelting things. Both of these resources can be farmed automatically using pistons and observers.

Players can connect cactus and bamboo farm to a furnace to obtain green dyes in Minecraft. Along with green dye, players will also get tons of easy experience points when they pick green dye from the furnace.

4) Classic mob tower

Classic mob tower is among the oldest mob farms in the history of Minecraft. It abuses the spawning conditions of hostile mobs to farm experience points. In Minecraft, hostile mobs spawn when the light level is under 7.

This farm has a vast dark room for mob spawning. Mobs spawned in this room fall through a long tube and are only one hit away from death.

3) Villager trading

While this isn't an actual farm, players can still get tons of XP and items by trading with villagers. Due to the long list of trades, many players consider villager trading as farming.

When a player trades with a villager, they will get some XP points along with the item. Players can trade with many villagers to quickly increase experience levels.

2) Spawner-based XP farm

In Minecraft, players will encounter various spawners featuring hostile mobs like zombies, skeletons, spiders, etc. Players can use these spawners to create a simple XP farm. The only downside is that players cannot move the location of the spawner. Hence, the farms need to be made at the spawner's location.

1) Enderman farm

Enderman farm is arguably the fastest XP farm in Minecraft. Due to their high spawning rate in the End dimension, players can easily build an efficient enderman farm.

After defeating the ender dragon, players can build an enderman behavior without much trouble. Endermen are hostile towards endermites and will try to attack them no matter what. Players can use endermites to trick mobs.

