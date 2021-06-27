Top 5 easiest mobs to breed in Minecraft

Minecraft has many unique mobs, of which the players can breed 21 of them as of version 1.17. In the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang has introduced three new mobs to Minecraft: goats, axolotls, and glow squid. Minecrafters can breed these newly added mobs except the glow squid.

Axolotls and glow squids are aquatic mobs found in the dark depths of oceans and underwater ravines. Compared to them, goats are the opposite, found in cold and beautiful Snowy slopes mountain biomes.

Breeding mobs is one of the most straightforward tasks in Minecraft except for a few animals that are hard to find. Usually, players can breed mobs by feeding them their favorite food item, except sometimes they might have to tame them first.

Minecraft players can breed these mobs easily

5) Wolves

Two tamed wolves in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Wolves in Minecraft are neutral mobs that turn into passive mobs after being tamed by the player. To breed a wolf, players need to tame them first by right-clicking on them while holding bones. Once tamed, players can breed wolves by feeding them raw or cooked meat.

4) Bees

Two bees with their baby (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bees are cute neutral mobs that produce honey inside their hives. Bees will only attack the player if they try to damage them or take honey from their hives, so taming them is relatively easy as long as players restrain themselves from provoking these buzzy creatures.

To breed bees in Minecraft, players need to give flowers to them by right-clicking them while holding the flower.

3) Pandas

A cute panda eating bamboo (Image via Minecraft)

Players cannot tame pandas in Minecraft, but they can still breed them. Breeding pandas is a thrilling task as they might give birth to a unique variant of pandas, such as the sneezing panda or the special brown panda out of the seven variants of them.

Pandas can be bred by standing within a 5-block radius of them and feeding them eight bamboo.

2) Chickens

Chicken staring at the player (Image via Minecraft)

Chickens are one of the most commonly found passive mobs in Minecraft. Players can breed two adult chickens by feeding them any seed, meaning wheat, melon, pumpkin, and beetroot seeds.

1) Sheep

Sheep posing for a picture (Image via Minecraft)

Players can find adult sheep very easily in grassy biomes, as they have a 95% chance of spawning. Breeding sheep in Minecraft is easy as they will not flee from the player like foxes until attacked.

To breed the sheep, players need to feed them wheat which can be obtained by growing and harvesting wheat seeds. Wheat seeds can be collected by punching grass.

