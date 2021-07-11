Top 5 easiest ways to find gold in Minecraft on Android (Pocket Edition)

Looking for rare minerals in dangerous underground areas with mobs all around the player is one of the most fun parts of a Minecraft survival world journey. One of the rarest minerals is the gold that generates as ore in the overworld.

To create items from gold, players need to smelt raw gold to convert it into a gold ingot. Sadly, even though gold is a rare item, even iron tools are more efficient than tools crafted from gold.

One of the most common uses of gold is crafting a clock because it can only be crafted using gold ingots. This article covers the possible ways in which players can find gold in the Minecraft pocket edition.

Ways of finding gold in Minecraft pocket edition

5) Farming Zombified Piglin

Zombiefied pigling in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Zombified piglin (commonly known as pigman) are neutral mobs that live in the nether world. Normal pigs in the overworld can become pigmen as well if a lightning bolt strikes them.

Zombie piglins can drop a gold ingot if killed by the player or a tamed wolf. The probability of a pigman dropping a gold ingot is 2.5%, which increases by 1% for each level of looting enchantment on a sword.

4) Mining gold ore

Different types of gold ore(Image via u/Priyam_Bad on Reddit)

Gold ore generates in all biomes of the overworld, mostly at Y levels 32-79. If the players look at the right height, they might find 1-2 blobs of gold ore in every chunk. By looking for gold ores, players will also be able to find many different items that are worth mining.

To mine and collect gold ore, players must use an iron pickaxe or better, except for the gold pickaxe. If the player uses any other item or block to mine, the gold ore will break after some time but not drop as raw gold.

3) Loot chests in the overworld

Shipwrecks can have up to 5 gold ingots (Image via Minecraft)

While exploring their Minecraft worlds, gamers might come across naturally generated structures such as villages and desert temples. These structures have chests inside of them filled with loot.

Players can find 1-9 gold ingots in the chests of these structures. Loots present in end cities have the highest probability (52.3%) of having gold ingots.

2) Ruined portals

Ruined portals are a great source of gold (Image via Minecraft)

Players can find 1-2 blocks of gold at ruined portals along with a 7.3% chance of finding 2-8 gold ingots inside the chests of these portals. A block of gold can give nine gold ingots to the player. Therefore, a lucky player can get up to 26 gold ingots from a ruined portal.

1) Bastion Remnants

Bastion remnant (Image via u/Banter-M)

Players can find a lot of gold from Bastion remnants which are structures found in the nether world. Bastions have three different types of chests that can have up to nine gold ingots. These structures can also have up to five blocks of gold as treasure.

