Minecraft Pocket Edition for Android devices: Download size, features, links and more

Developed by Mojang, Minecraft is an immensely popular sandbox video game which can be enjoyed on a lot of different platforms:

Android

Windows 10

iOS

Windows 10 Mobile

Windows Phone

Fire OS

Nintendo 3DS

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation Vita

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Linux

Wii U

macOS

Java

The Pocket Edition of Minecraft is especially built for mobile devices. The game was released in December 2019 and ever since then it has been downloaded over 100 million times from the Google Play Store. The current version of the game is 1.16.221.01 and it was last updated in April 2021.

Minecraft Pocket Edition for Android devices

The pocket edition of Minecraft does a good job of preserving the essence of the original game. The building element in the gameplay allows players to construct various structures in the blocky, pixelated world.

The survival mode of the Minecraft keeps players on their toes and allows players to create their own weapons and armours for defeating enemies.

Minecraft Pocket Edition also comes with cross-platform support. In multiplayer mode, players can invite up to 10 friends on their own private server. There are multiple servers that mobile gamers can join to meet Minecraft enthusiasts around the world.

Minecraft on the Google Play Store

Minecraft is compatible with low-end Android devices, and the download size is only 112 MB. The game has a great rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

Indian mobile gamers will have to pay INR 650 ($7.49) to purchase this title. Players can also opt for free Add-Ons and new resource packs to customize their gaming experience. Players can click here to download Minecraft.

