Top 5 easy Minecraft automatic farms for more food items

In Minecraft, food is a necessity. Without food, players are unable to regenerate health and will eventually lose their ability to sprint. However, the process of obtaining food or cooking food can be quite tedious and annoying, especially when it takes loads of time.

Throughout the years, automatic food farms in Minecraft have gained lots of popularity, but a lot of them can be daunting and somewhat hard to complete. So, for players looking to venture into how to create automatic food farms, listed below are 5 of the easiest Minecraft automatic food farms!

Automatic Food Farms in Minecraft

#5 - Automatic Melon Farm

In this build by NaMiature, they detail how to make an easy, automatic melon and pumpkin farm in Minecraft. For this build, Minecraft players need chests, hoppers, redstone torches and rails, regular rails, a hopper minecart, building blocks, stairs, water, a light source, pistons, and a few other materials.

The hardest part of the build is collecting the materials, but for players that are fans of melons and pumpkins, this build is perfect, and takes just a couple of hours, if that, to build completely.

#4 - Super Smelter

For players looking to mass produce cooked meat in Minecraft, this tutorial is perfect. Shulkercraft takes viewers through a quick build detailing an easy-to-build super smelter. For this build, Minecraft players need 48 hoppers, 36 powered rails, 16 furnaces, 13 building blocks (of any kind), 5 chests, 4 rails, 3 levers and 2 hopper minecarts.

Like most builds, this one is rather big, so if players wish to cut down the amount of items they need to build it, they can always minimize the build. With this build, it takes about 48 seconds to cook 64 raw beef, which is astounding.

#3 - Automatic Villager Food Farm

This is a smaller, automatic villager food farm build, and the creator, Narkonax, makes it easy to build for the early stages of the game, or for those looking for a small, easy farm. For this build, players will need 2 rails, 2 hopper minecrafts, 2 hoppers, 2 chests, 2 trapdoors, 2 composters, 18 torches, 3 villagers, 1 water bucket, 1 hoe, 144 building blocks (of any kind) and 83 slabs (of any kind).

While this build is small, players can make it even more simplified and half the size of it, making for an even easier build.

#2 - Another Villager Potato/Carrot Farm

In this video, Shulkercraft goes over how to make a potato or carrot farm in Minecraft that produces over 700 of the desired item in an hour. Minecraft players will need approximately 96 glass, 8 carpet, 3 building blocks (stone, etc), 1 bed, 3 hoppers, 4 chests, 1 trapdor, 1 glowstone (or other light source), 1 composter, 2 hopper minecarts, 1 rail, 2 water buckets, 64 temporary blocks (dirt, etc), as well as 2 villagers.

While the amount of materials needed might sound intimidating, the build itself is rather easy and can be built within a couple of hours.

#1 - Automatic Wheat Farm

In this video, quinnybagz remakes his old semi-automatic wheat farm in Minecraft. For this build, players need 8 buckets of water for a dispencer, 1 bucket of water to refill as they build, a hopper, a redstone repeater, 64 redstone dust, a button, 9 dispensers, 2 chests, 2 stacks of dirt, 3 stacks of wood, 8 glass and 64 seeds.

This build is rather big, so if players do not want to collect that many stacks of wood or dirt, they can minimize that number. This is one of the most popular, easy and automatic food farm tutorials on YouTube, so make sure to give it a watch!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod