Top 5 enchantments for a hoe in Minecraft 1.18

Hoe is one of the least used tools in Minecraft. When players enter the game, they quickly make a safehouse, collect items, and make tools, weapons and armor. Out of all these gears, this tool is arguably the least used item.

This tool is best used for crop farms. Players who farm regularly in the game use hoes frequently, and some even enchant it.

Enchantments are special powerups that players apply to their gear, making them stronger or providing them with special abilities. These powerups can be applied via an enchanting table or through an enchanted book. If players make good enchanted gear, they can significantly improve their gameplay.

5 best enchantments for hoe in Minecraft 1.18

5) Silk touch

Silk touch enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

Silk touch is a useful powerup that can be used on this tool to break and drop any block as an item. Several blocks in the game need to be broken by a certain tool. The new sculk blocks that are coming in 1.19 The Wild Update can only be obtained by a hoe and this enchantment in tandem.

4) Fortune

Fortune 3 enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

Fortune enchantment is a good option if players want to increase their chances of dropping more items. If players use this enchanted tool to harvest crops, they might get more of them from a single crop. This is a good way to increase the amount of items players get. However, this won't work in certain conditions like breaking sculk blocks in the next update, which will drop only a single block.

3) Unbreaking

Unbreaking 3 enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

Unbreaking is one of the most commonly used enchantments in the game. It makes any gear more durable and prevents it from breaking quickly. This can also be applied to this tool as players will want to use just one hoe for a long time and not constantly craft new ones.

2) Efficiency

Efficiency 5 enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

Efficiency is another great enchantment that can be applied to this tool. It makes the hoe faster while tilling the ground or harvesting crops. Efficiency increases the speed of the work done by any tool. Players can apply it to a hoe to quickly be done with farming work.

1) Mending

Mending enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

Mending is one of the rarest enchantments in the game since it cannot be found in an enchanting table. It can only be found in chest loot or from Librarian villagers. Mending is a great powerup that enables the tool to repair itself with the XP points players pick up. This essentially makes the tool unbreakable, which is great if players want to use it forever.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

