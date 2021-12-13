Top 5 exclusive block features in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Minecraft is available in two different editions: Java and Bedrock. To the casual eye, gameplay in both of them seems the same. But there are many tiny differences only experienced players can notice.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition came after Java Edition and was created for low-end devices. Developers used a different programming language to make Minecraft Bedrock, leading to many differences and parity issues.

Many features available in Java Edition are missing in Bedrock Edition and vice versa. This article focuses on some exclusive use-cases related to blocks in Minecraft Bedrock.

Exclusive block features in Minecraft Bedrock

5) Cobwebs

Cobwebs (Image via Minecraft)

Cobwebs are one of the most annoying blocks in Minecraft. In Bedrock Edition, this block can be used for crafting strings. One cobweb creates nine strings in Bedrock Edition.

This helpful feature is only available to Bedrock players. When exploring mineshafts, players can steal tons of cobwebs and use them as a source of strings.

4) Barrels are crafted using sticks

Barrel recipes (Image via Minecraft)

In the starter days, players can save planks by making barrels instead of chests. Both of these storage options have the same number of item slots. In Bedrock Edition, barrels are cheaper to craft than in Java Edition.

Java players need six planks and two wooden slabs to make a barrel. On the other hand, Bedrock players can craft these useful blocks using six sticks and two wooden slabs. Crafting barrels is better than making chests in Minecraft when low on wood.

3) Water colors

LateLag  @LateLagMC Why?



1. Bedrock already has a good set of water colors, but the effect doesn't get the praise it deserves because of the dark, murky look of the game mechanic.



2. This one's just a nice little detail that many people appreciate, it can be done with the use of treatment packs. Why?1. Bedrock already has a good set of water colors, but the effect doesn't get the praise it deserves because of the dark, murky look of the game mechanic.2. This one's just a nice little detail that many people appreciate, it can be done with the use of treatment packs.

Both editions have different colors for water based on the biome. Java Edition has only 7 different colors for water, but Bedrock Edition features over 30 different colors. Bedrock players will find several water variants by moving from one biome to another.

2) Snowy leaves

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, the green leaves turn gray in snowy biomes. It is one of the many features Java players want in their vanilla gameplay. The gray textures make the biomes feel much colder than in Java Edition.

1) Cauldron

Many Java players consider cauldron one of the most useless blocks, but it has various uses in Bedrock Edition. Cauldrons can be filled with potions and then make tipped arrows. Similarly, players can also put dyes in cauldrons and use them to change the color of leather armor.

While Bedrock Edition lacks many Java features and can be unoptimized at times, players can still enjoy some interesting exclusive features.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

