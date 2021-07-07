Top 5 features Minecraft needs to add in future updates for Java and Bedrock

Minecraft is one of the best sandbox games with many interesting features that allow players to build unique worlds closely mimicking real life. The best thing about Minecraft is that it is available on many platforms such as Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The game is even available on Android and iOS.

Minecraft has four playable game modes: creative, survival, hardcore, and adventure. Every type of player can enjoy the game by selecting their preferred game mode based on their playstyle.

Regardless of the game's top quality, there are always improvements that can be made. This article dives into the top five features that should be added to Minecraft.

Minecraft will become even better with these additions

5) Seasons

A mod that adds seasons to Minecraft (Image via AsianHalfSquat on YouTube)

Minecraft has many biomes in the overworld, but having seasons will add more diversity to the game. Seasons that affect gameplay will make the title more engaging than just having visual changes during seasons. This seems like a no-brainer, given that realism is important to developers.

Right now, players can add seasons to their game using resource packs such as Meseasons.

4) More variants of existing mobs

Cow variants based on biome (Image via u/maelpng)

Interacting with mobs and creating farms for their drops is fun, but adding more variants to pre-existing mobs will make the player's experience with these creatures even better.

With new variants, Minecraft can also spawn them in different biomes depending on the weather.

3) More pet features

Players can not even pet tamed animals (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft first came out in 2011. After ten years of development, it still does not have simple features like petting animals that the player has tamed. Many players are still waiting for Mojang to add this feature and implement it in a future update.

2) Inbuilt shaders

Realistic water and reflections using BSL Shaders (Image via Minecraft)

Shaders are visual mods that enhance the beauty of Minecraft by adding more realism to the game. Shaders have been famous for a while now and can be downloaded for free, but it would be better if Minecraft had them as an inbuilt feature.

1) More weapon variants and types

Weapon concept by u/Evil_Notch (Image via u/Evil_Notch on Reddit)

Minecraft only has a few weapons, and they have become quite dull for those playing the game for years. Adding more weapons will make the combat part of Minecraft a lot more fun and exciting.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.

Edited by Srijan Sen