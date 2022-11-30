Top 5 features players would like to see in Minecraft 1.20 update

There is still a long way to go until Minecraft's 1.20 update is released in 2023. Luckily, players have been able to enjoy some of the upcoming content through Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock Edition's preview program.

Fans are immensely excited about some of Minecraft 1.20's content, but there are still plenty of features they hope will be included.

Many players keep a mental wishlist of which additions they'd like to see in the 1.20 update, though it remains to be seen whether they will be added. This hasn't stopped the community from reaching out to Mojang via various outlets to make their voices heard.

There are too many expected additions that players want to see in Minecraft 1.20, but it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the most notable ones.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Seasonal changes to biomes, fruit trees/bushes, and 3 other most requested features for Minecraft 1.20

5) Hardcore Mode on Bedrock Edition

Hardcore Mode has remained elusive in Bedrock Edition (Image via ECKOSOLDIER/YouTube)

Hardcore Mode has been part of Minecraft: Java Edition for years, but the same can't be said for Bedrock Edition. While it's possible to play Hardcore in Bedrock Edition through the use of add-ons, Mojang has yet to introduce a clear-cut implementation of the game mode.

Considering Hardcore Mode is one of the most intense and rewarding experiences, it seems unfortunate that Bedrock Edition players have to download in-game content to experience it.

4) Seasonal Changes to Biomes

Seasonal changes could reinvigorate many aspects of biomes in-game (Image via SimplySarc/YouTube)

Minecraft's collection of biomes has burgeoned in recent updates. However, the biomes remain static over time. What if, much like our own world, biomes changed over time with the seasons?

The color shifting of trees in the fall would certainly be a welcome sight, and the chill of winter and rebirth of spring could bring a ton of variety to survival gameplay. Perhaps certain crops could also receive boosts to their growth rates depending on the season they're growing in.

3) Pet Dragons

The Ender Dragon remains the only dragon in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Aside from the Ender Dragon, players don't exactly encounter many dragons in Minecraft. They do receive a dragon egg after defeating the Ender Dragon in-game, so why not put it to use?

Many members of the community have requested that Mojang implement a way to hatch the dragon egg and receive an infant dragon as a result. Pet dragons is a fun implementation that has been seen in the modding space for years.

Mojang's feedback system has registered thousands of votes in favor of hatching and training a pet dragon.

2) Fruit Trees and Bushes

Apples drop from an apple tree via the Fruit Trees Mod (Image via Snownee_/9Minecraft)

While Minecraft has its own collection of fruits, the selection could certainly be better. Since this is the case, why not add new ways to collect fruit in general? By implementing bushes and trees that carry various fruits in certain biomes, players can have an easier time in Survival Mode when it comes to finding food.

By adding new fruits and tweaking the values of existing ones, Mojang could make these edible items competitive with vegetables and other edible crops. Additionally, the presence of fruit trees and bushes would make an excellent decoration for many in-game builds.

1) Bundles and Backpacks

Inventory management items like bundles and backpacks have been long overdue (Image via Mojang)

Inventory management is a task almost every player has to undertake. The Caves & Cliffs update was going to introduce bundles at one point, which were essentially bags that could carry extra items in their own inventory slots. However, these never came to pass in the official build.

Meanwhile, modders have created backpacks, providing extra inventory space for players who haven't yet obtained item storage options like Shulker Boxes. It may be high time for Mojang to finally re-introduce bundles or add a new means of inventory storage in update 1.20.

