Top 5 food items for Minecraft survival

Minecraft possesses many different foods in-game for players to consume, and the collection has only expanded over the game's lifetime.

Although there are many different foods to enjoy, not all are the same when consumed. Each food offers different hunger replenishment and saturation values, which keeps the hunger meter from ticking down for a limited amount of time.

When exploring Minecraft worlds, players may opt for foods that have better hunger replenishment or those with better saturation. However, it may be ideal for players to begin in the middle ground between the two stats. There are several foods players should be mindful of when seeking a balance between hunger and saturation values.

Minecraft: Best foods that offer good hunger and saturation

5) Cooked Salmon

A player cooks salmon in a nearby furnace (Image via Mojang)

Though cooked mutton and porkchops are better value regarding hunger and saturation in Minecraft, cooked salmon is typically much more accessible. While mutton and porkchops require the killing of sheep and pigs, respectively, raw salmon can be fished from most bodies of water, and players can even kill salmon mobs directly for it.

Since it's such a great early game food resource, cooked salmon beats porkchops with regards to pure survival. Since they can be easily cooked via furnace, smoker, or campfire, cooked salmon is a great starting food for players new to a world or the game.

4) Cooked Mutton

Players can create cooked mutton by burning sheep directly (Image via Mojang)

Obtained from sheep as a death drop along with wool, mutton restores six hunger points and 9.6 saturation points when cooked and consumed. Furthermore, butcher villagers can offer cooked mutton to the player.

In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, butcher villagers are willing to trade cooked mutton to players. Meanwhile, Java Edition butchers will throw cooked mutton to the player if they arrive in the village with the Hero of the Village status effect active.

Cooked mutton is a marked improvement over cooked salmon, though killing sheep or finding villagers to obtain it is more complicated. Regardless, once a player has a reserve of mutton stored up, they won't be disappointed with its effectiveness.

3) Golden Carrots

Golden carrots aren't the best golden food, but they're still great all-around (Image via Mojang)

It's no secret that golden foods are the best for Minecraft players in a few different ways. They have solid hunger and saturation values, though they aren't admittedly the best in either category. However, the other benefits that golden foods provide make them so beneficial.

Since food is often used to heal the player over time, golden foods take advantage of this. Though golden carrots don't convert beneficial status effects like other golden foods, they sport the second-highest saturation value in the game, only behind suspicious stew when made with dandelions or blue orchids.

With such a high saturation value, players will be able to heal for quite sometime before their hunger meter begins depleting again.

2) Golden Apples

Golden apples can be both crafted and looted (Image via Mojang)

The perfect middle ground in Minecraft between benefit and rarity when it comes to golden foods, golden apples aren't as rare as their enchanted counterparts but still provide great upside.

Looted from chests in generated structures or crafted via apples and gold ingots, golden apples restore four hunger points and give 9.6 points of saturation. This isn't as impressive as some foods, but the status effects truly make these food items work.

After being eaten, a standard golden apple in Minecraft gives player Absorption I (increased health pool) and Regeneration II (healing over time). Players are much harder to kill as their overall health increases, and they recover quickly, thanks to the golden apple.

1) Enchanted golden apples

Enchanted golden apples are not craftable in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Enchanted golden apple is one of the best food items a Minecraft player can obtain. They are only found as loot, but the status effects they impart are second to none. After being consumed, enchanted golden apples will give four hunger points and 9.6 saturation, much like standard golden apples.

However, players will also receive Absorption IV, Regeneration II, Fire Resistance I (reduced damage from being on fire), and Resistance I (20% reduced damage from all sources except the void).

Even more impressive, these statuses remain for five minutes or until removed. These status effects make the Minecraft player much more durable and much more difficult to kill when they do take damage.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar