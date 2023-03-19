Top 5 forgotten items in Minecraft 

Released over a decade ago, Minecraft is a sandbox game known for its huge and diverse world, easy-to-understand game mechanics, and vast variety of items. Each year, more items are introduced through a major update, improving the experience for players.

The plethora of items available in Minecraft often leaves the player base overwhelmed and forced to use the best performing items or are the most efficient to acquire.

Rarely used items in Minecraft

5) Leather horse armor

A horse with leather armor equipped (Image via Mojang)

Horses are one of the best mobs to tame when a player is looking for a means of transportation. Players often equip their horses with armor but usually overlook leather horse armor.

The reason is that diamonds, gold, and iron horse armor, though uncraftable, can be obtained easily from loot chests of structures such as desert pyramids and ancient cities. They also provide much better protection than leather armor.

4) Rabbit stew

Crafting recipe of rabbit stew in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Consumed rarely in the game, rabbit stew is a food item in Minecraft with the most random yet realistic crafting recipe. To make one, players must place a cooked rabbit, a carrot, a baked potato, a mushroom (Red or brown), and an empty bowl on the crafting table. As this is complex and cannot be stacked, players refrain from using it.

3) Recovery compass

A recovery compass (Image via Mojang)

The recovery compass is an item introduced to Minecraft with the 1.19 update. Even though it is a recent addition, many players have already forgotten about it.

The recovery compass points in the direction of the player's last death, leading them to their lost items. Though it may seem handy, few go on long journeys from their base.

The crafting ingredients for this item are also not easy to acquire. Along with a regular compass, eight echo shards are required, a rare item found only in the chests of ancient cities.

2) Spectral arrow

The effect of spectral arrows (Image via Mojang)

The bow and arrow is a great ranged weapon that is used by the majority of the players. One variant is the spectral arrows that can be crafted using four glowstone dust.

The only perk of using it over a regular arrow is that the target’s body can be seen through blocks.

Crafting recipe of spectral arrows (Image via Mojang)

For most Minecraft players, the benefits of using spectral arrows are not worth the cost of crafting ingredients. Additionally, even if a player has the Infinity enchantment on their bow, spectral arrows are still consumed from the player's inventory, making them less appealing to use.

1) Beetroot soup

Beetroot soup in the game (Image via Mojang)

Although it is a great food item, beetroot soup is rarely crafted in the game, and many don't know it exists. When consumed, the beetroot soup is just as good as cooked chicken, as it restores six hunger points (Three drumsticks in the game).

Crafting recipe of beetroot soup (Image via Mojang)

As shown in the above image, players will need six beetroots and an empty bowl to craft one and place them on the crafting table. The ingredients are relatively easy to obtain but are unstackable, so players cannot carry much of it without giving up important inventory slots.

