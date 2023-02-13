Recovery compass in Minecraft: All you need to know

Minecraft is a survival game where players must fight against several hostile mobs and stay cautious against other aspects of the in-game world. If they are not careful enough, they will die and respawn with no items and no way to find where they died. This is even worse in hardcore mode, where players never respawn normally after death.

However, Mojang has recently added a nifty in-game tool for explorers to use whenever they die and respawn. Of course, the tool is useless in a hardcore world, but it can be extremely helpful in a regular survival world. This tool was added to the 1.19 update. Here is everything you need to know about the new recovery compass in Minecraft.

Everything to know about the recovery compass in Minecraft.

What is a recovery compass?

Recovery Compass in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A recovery compass is a special kind of tool that can be used to locate the last death location of the player who crafted it. As a result, when players die and respawn, they can look at the recovery compass to determine where they died. This is especially useful in worlds with thousands of chunks, which makes it difficult for players to find their last location.

How to obtain a recovery compass in the game?

Recovery compass crafting recipe in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since the recovery compass was added with the Minecraft 1.19 update, it is somewhat related to the new Deep Dark biome. There is no way to obtain a special compass directly. Players can only craft them once they have enough echo shards and a compass.

Echo shards are also new items found in Ancient City chests. Explorers must go deep into the dangerous structure to gather these new items. Once eight echo shards are collected, users can craft the recovery compass by surrounding a single compass with echo shards on the crafting table.

How to use a recovery compass?

Recovery Compass pointing at last death location in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once a recovery compass is crafted, users must always keep it beside a respawn block like a bed or respawn anchor. This is because it will only be helpful after a player dies and respawns near the respawn block. If players have a recovery compass with them when they die, they will not have it after they respawn, ultimately defeating the item's purpose.

If it is beside a respawn block, players simply grab it after their death and follow the needle to find their last death location.

Alternatives to recovery compass

Gravestone mod also protects items dropped by Minecraft players upon death (Image via Mojang)

After the item was released by Mojang, it was not considered a brilliant item by the community. Players must head into one or several Ancient cities to craft one recovery compass and collect at least eight echo shards. This felt like too much work just to craft one compass.

A brilliant mod called 'GraveStone mod' creates a tomb at the player's last death location. Whenever they respawn, they will have an obituary paper where the exact coordinates will be provided for them to find the death location easily. Additionally, the tomb will hold all the items dropped by the player, preventing any items from getting lost.

