Top 5 fun to use enchantments in Minecraft 

Minecraft is a gigantic game, and the reason behind this stems from the fact that it is an open-world sandbox game with virtually no world generation limit (there is one, but it's so far away that it can be neglected). One of the best things it does to keep up with its size is introduce several in-game mechanics for players to experience. One such mechanic is enchanting.

Enchantments play a big role in a player’s gear quality and output. It imbues tools, weapons, armor sets, books, and other items with unique qualities, most of which change them for the better. However, while many enchantments are quite efficient, they aren’t as much fun as others.

For example, the unbreaking enchantment increases the durability of some gear pieces, but there’s no “fun” aspect to it. This article will list five enchantments that players can have loads of fun with.

Minecraft: 5 enchantments that players can have a blast with

5) Infinity

The infinity enchantment in Minecraft grants the user an unlimited amount of arrows. Minecrafters can use this enchantment with bows and crossbows. However, players must have at least one arrow in their inventory to use it.

The very concept of the infinity enchantment makes it a lot of fun to use. The fact that players can just keep shooting arrows without the possibility of running out of them or missing a target is what makes this enchantment a great pick.

4) Fire Aspect

Fire aspect is an enchantment that is applied to swords in Minecraft. Whenever a player hits another living entity with a sword enchanted with the same, it catches on fire. This enchantment is a great way to get cooked food since animal mobs like cows, chickens, goats, sheep, and pigs drop cooked food instead of raw food when they are hit by such an enchanted sword.

3) Loyalty

The Loyalty enchantment essentially turns a Minecraft player’s trident into their very own frisbee. When thrown after applying this enchantment, the trident will return to its owner and can be thrown again. The “fun” aspect can be seen here; frisbees are fun, hence, Loyalty on a trident is fun!

2) Riptide

Riptide is another trident-based enchantment in Minecraft. When this enchantment is applied, players can use their trident to jump and move around. This action can be compared to how a pogo stick works and takes a player around.

However, the catch is that players can only make use of the riptide enchantment’s jumping ability when they are wet. This means that the best time to use it would be when the weather in the in-game world is rainy, or when the player is standing in water.

Minecraft players can even launch themselves when fully submerged in water. This means that launching oneself while holding a trident in the ocean is possible. Additionally, a trident equipped with this enchantment can only propel the player in the direction they’re facing.

1) Punch and Knockback

These two enchantments essentially do the same thing. They knock entities back and deal damage along with it. The Punch enchantment is made for projectiles only, so using it with bows and crossbows is a great option since it turns the respective weapon into an overpowered sniping weapon.

Knockback, on the other hand, is an enchantment that is made for melee weapons like swords. It works in a similar way to the Punch enchantment and is known to knock entities like mobs and players back when struck with a sword.

In Minecraft Java, even armor stands are affected by the knockback value of an enchanted sword. Additionally, players can deal more knockback if they attack while sprinting.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta