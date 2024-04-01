Top 5 funny items in Minecraft Poisonous Potato update

Minecraft recently received the April Fool’s update which has added a plethora of new content to the game. From a new dimension with five different biomes to an armor set made of poisonous potatoes, it would be appropriate to call this update a humorous one. Mojang Studios has always maintained a strong humor game when it comes to special updates, but this takes the cake. The boss of the Poisonous Potato dimension is called ‘Mega Spud’ and that should give people an idea about the nature of this update. Let's check out the top five funniest items in the update.

Top 5 funny items in Minecraft

The poisonous potato update (Image via Mojang Studios)

We have curated a list of the five funniest items in the Poisonous Potato update. It was quite difficult to condense the list with five items given that almost every item in the game is absurdly funny. On that note, let’s get started.

5) Poisonous potato minecart

The potato cart in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Let's kick off the list with one of the most absurd-looking items in the game - a minecart with wheels made of poisonous potatoes. The completely out-of-place wheels stand out garishly from the gray minecart; it is even funnier when the cart starts to move with the potatoes rolling.

4) Potato fries

Fries in Minecraft (image via Mojang Studios)

No one could foresee being able to eat a packet of fries in Minecraft. However, that is a reality now, all thanks to the wonky sense of humor the developers have. Finally, players will have some use of the poisonous potato and it could not be funnier than this.

3) Frying pan

Frying pan in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Simply adding potato fries to the game would feel incomplete; players also need the equipment to make them. Well, Mojang Studios has been very thoughtful in this regard and added a complete frying pan set along with a burner for players to make fries.

2) Lashing potato

The Lashing Potato in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Lashing potato would be a great permanent addition to the game, albeit a little bit different in appearance. It is a grappling hook that attaches to nearby objects and pulls the player toward them, making traveling that much more fun. However, what’s funny is seeing a potato with a green slimy string attached pulling a player across.

1) Mega Spud

The Mega Spud (Image via Mojang Studios)

The most powerful boss of the poisonous potato dimension is named ‘Mega Spud, Potatolord of the Fried Dimension’ and nothing could be funnier than a giant potato with such a hilarious name like this as the boss mob. But do not let the name deceive you, defeating Mega Spud can be very difficult.